Ban sunbeds in fight against skin cancer

According to Flamingo Press report, Foundation against Cancer request for the first time a ban on commercial sunbeds centers.

The number of inspections of these centers was reduced by more than half in the past three years. Moreover, only three of the 58 institutions that were visited for the occasion were perfectly in order.

“If we really want to reduce the number of skin cancers, it is better to ban sunbeds centers,” argues Brigitte Boonen, the Foundation against Cancer.

