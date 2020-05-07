PFA seals eight food points besides bottle manufacturing units in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed production units of pickle and bottle while carrying out a grand operation under the supervision of its Director-General Irfan Memon.

The raiding team also discarded 26,630kg unwholesome food including 13,500 spurious beverages; 5,850kg fungus affected mangoes; 5,720kg carrot, 910kg chilli and 650kg apple. The police also registered a case against pickle unit on the complaint of PFA.

DG Irfan Memon said that acting on a tipoff, PFA team raided Owais Pickle unit in the area of Hassan Town Baradari and sealed it. He said that pickle was being prepared with rotten fruits and chemically contaminated. The team also witnessed the use of non-food graded drums for preserving pickle, the presence of fungus layers, dead mosquito and an abundance of flies. He said that the food safety team seized 13,130kg stinky and fungus-infested fruits and vegetables, later discarded.

In another raid, PFA has closed down Latif Plastic Bottle in Sheikhpura for manufacturing empty bottles of popular brands. The authority has lodged an FIR against the owner of the factory owner on account of forgery. The authority has seized 13,500 fake bottles, three blow molding machines and molding dyes.

The director general said that PFA will not tolerate poor food quality at any level and strict action would be taken against accused as per PFA Law. He said that PFA is fully active and vigilantly monitoring the suspicious activities of food business operators to ensure the provision of healthy and nutritious food during the holy month of Ramadan.

On the other hand, PFA Layyah team has sealed Zahid Sweets production unit over the usage of untraceable chemicals and rusty vessels, not having a food license, preserved food at foot level, poor cleanliness arrangements and violation of labelling rules.

Meanwhile, PFA’s enforcement team uprooted unhealthy vegetable crop in Bahawalnagar by ploughing on 40-Kanal land during the operation. During the operation, PFA has imposed Rs36,500 fine on 13 eateries in Multan Division, Rs14,500 fine on five shopkeepers in Bahawalpur Division and Rs26,000 fine on six food points in DG Khan.

In Faisalabad division, PFA dairy safety teams have sealed three milk shops on account of adulteration and for not having medical certificates. The authority has disposed of more than 250 litre impure milk.

A team of PFA also shut down Malik Saleem Paan Shop for selling gutka and failing to produce a record. It is pertinent to mention here that the sale and purchase of gutka is strictly prohibited in Punjab. The authority has discarded 1,012 sachets of gutka and also lodged an FIR against the accused in the respective police station.

Similarly, PFA team raided Datta Paan Shop in Gujranwala and sealed it for selling gutka, fake beverages and preserving food at foot level.

Irfan Memon further said that there is no place for those food business operators who would not follow the rules and regulations of PFA, and we make this land narrow for adulteration mafia by rooting out there unlawful businesses.

