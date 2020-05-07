Sleep: what is the ideal length for your age?

How many hours do we sleep for the proper functioning of the body and prevent health risks related to poor sleep?

Experts from many medical disciplines have contributed to the development of this “Sleep grid” published here shortly by the National Sleep Foundation (USA).

“Sleep needs vary according to age and from one individual to another,” they explain. “Deviations our recommendations may therefore exist; however it is rare that a person in good health and not suffering from sleep disorders away a lot of those bands. In other words, if one is asleep significantly more or less than what is recommended, this may be a sign of a – big – medical problem, and if sleep deprivation is voluntary, this behavior exposed to health risks”.

What are the recommended daily lives?

From 0 to 3 months : between 14 and 17 h

: between 14 and 17 h From 4 to 11 months : between 12 and 15 h

: between 12 and 15 h 1 to 2 years : 11 to 14 h

: 11 to 14 h 3 to 5 age between 10 and 13 h

between 10 and 13 h From 6 to 13 years : between 9 and 11 h

: between 9 and 11 h From 14 to 17 years : between 8 and 10 h

: between 8 and 10 h From 18 to 64 years : between 7 and 9 h

: between 7 and 9 h 65+: between 7 and 8 h

These ranges are those that best match the rhythm of the biological clock (considering the general population) and allow to fully enjoying the benefits of sleep while preventing the adverse consequences of its irregularity.

If you move significant and recurring (one does not speak a lie or a night shortened time to time), it will be helpful to talk to her doctor.

