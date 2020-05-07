Vingroup To Give 2,400 Ventilators to Russia and Ukraine

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – May 7, 2020 – On May 6th 2020, the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Vietnam and the Embassy of Ukraine in Vietnam signed a memorandum of agreement to receive 2,400 invasive ventilators for COVID-19 treatment given by Vingroup.

These ventilators are expected to be delivered from May 15th, 2020 to August 30th, 2020.

The given models include Vsmart VFS-410 and VFS-510 — the two “made in Vietnam” invasive ventilators which have been completed and manufactured entirely from the Vingroup ecosystem with a localization rate of up to 70%. This shows Vingroup’s gratitude to the two countries which are closely attached to many generations of Vietnamese people and the country of Vietnam as well as the places where the Group’s development originated.

Specifically, Vingroup will give Russia 1,000 VFS-410 ventilators and 500 VFS-510 ventilators; while giving Ukraine 600 VFS-410 ventilators and 300 VFS-510 ventilators. The estimated delivery time is from May 15th, 2020 to August 30th, 2020.

The VFS-410 and VFS-510 ventilators are currently being assessed by quality management agencies and the Medical Council of Vietnam, ensuring compliance with quality standards for product circulation in Vietnam. At the same time, Vingroup is promoting the supply of ventilator models for Russia and Ukraine to carry out quality inspection procedures in accordance with their current regulations. The Group will officially hand over 2,400 ventilators after being granted product circulation licenses by Russia and Ukraine.

Vsmart VFS-410 is a special upgrade of the first version of VFS-310 ventilator developed by Vingroup engineers from the community-shared design by Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). This is an invasive ventilator based on turbine technology with similar features to high-end portable invasive ventilators on the market. Furthermore, the ventilator is provided with sensors that monitor and give warning about maintaining oxygen levels, positive end-expiratory pressure, measure patient breathing, and self-adjust to synchronize with this breath. The ventilator is compact, lightweight, and portable which can be used for ambulances or emergency cases at the scene and hospitals after Covid-19 pandemic is controlled.

VSmart VFS-510 subjects to technology transferred and improvement from a commonly used ventilator from U.S.-based Medtronic, the world’s leading producer of breathing apparatus. VFS-510 is compact, lightweight, and portable with 6 flexible breathing modes that can be used for both adult and pediatric patients who need invasive or noninvasive breathing support as directed by their physicians.

Their international standard performance enable VFS-410 and VFS-510 to not only timely meet the immediate needs for COVID-19 treatment but also continue to be used used effectively in intensive care unit (ICU) of medical facilities with long-term value and effectiveness.

Mr. Nguyen Viet Quang – Vice Chairman and CEO of Vingroup said that: “By giving 2,400 invasive ventilators, Vingroup hopes to actively contribute to the effective treatment of medical forces in Russia and Ukraine for patients and control of Covid-19 pandemic. This shows the gratitude of the Group’s management to the two countries for their close connection with the startup process of Vingroup.”

Up to now, Vingroup is one of the pioneer enterprises in Asia in sponsoring and supporting the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic with a total sponsorship fund of nearly VND 600 billion excluding funding for investment in manufacturing ventilators.

The successful production of “Made in Vietnam” ventilators in record time and proactive giving them to countries that are facing complex difficulties caused by COVID-19 continues to affirm the spirit of mutual affection – “the leaves protect tattered ones” and the tradition “when drinking water, think of its source” of the Vietnamese people.

Reference information:

As reported by the worldometers.info statistics, by 7am May 6th 2020, there are more than 3.7 million Covid-19 cases and nearly 258,000 deaths in the world. Russia is gradually becoming the currently hottest spot of COVID-19 pandemic, with a total of 155,370 SARS-CoV-2 confirmed cases and 1,451 deaths. While Ukraine’s Ministry of Health reported a total of 12,697 COVID-19 confirmed cases and 316 deaths as of May 6th 2020.

