Yoga can reduce risk factors of cardiac disease

The practice of yoga is a (very) beneficial on several factors for cardiovascular and metabolic risk. This activity is a real prevention tool.

An American team (Harvard University) crossed the results of thirty previous studies, the objective was to assess the benefits of yoga on parameters such as blood lipids (cholesterol, triglycerides), blood pressure, Body mass index (BMI), heart rate, or blood glucose (sugar level in the blood). Measure the effects as such, but also in comparison with say aerobic physical activity (cycling, swimming, jogging).

Reduced stress and inflammation

As explained by Dr. Boris Hansel (International Journal of Medicine), “compared to people not practicing exercise, those who do yoga have their risk factors to improve, especially BMI rate good – HDL – cholesterol, triglycerides and heart rate.” By cons, no really significant difference was found for blood glucose or glycated hemoglobin (reference data in the monitoring of diabetes).

A surprising element also shows that the benefits of yoga are roughly equivalent to those of aerobic exercise. “These observations are consistent with a favorable impact of yoga, possibly due to reduced stress and inflammatory response among other possible effects,” says Dr. Hansel. It nevertheless is cautious regarding equivalence with other physical activities, to the extent that the diversity between studies making comparisons difficult.

In practice, he concludes in essence, yoga seems to have its place in the prevention of cardiovascular disease, but it does not replace physical activities as currently recommended. They complement, in fact.

