Yogasm, sport causes orgasms

You want to boost your sex life? Practice yogasm. As its name suggests, this sport is a contraction of the term yoga and orgasm. In other words, yogasm is a form of yoga that develops muscles and sexual libido.

Pleasure seeking part in the exploration of new acts. The latest? The yogasm. According to some followers, the yogasm would have orgasms during practice.

According to Cosmopolitan, highlighting practice, yogasm serve to develop the muscles located near the sex organs. The objective is to cause orgasms without even masturbate. Another benefit: boosting libido and increase pleasure during sex.

The yogasm is most common in the United States and can be done in pairs. Yes, because the yogasm is not directed to women.

