SLC to promote Kumar Sangakkara in a “big way” at the ICC

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board will promote former captain Kumar Sangakkara in a “big way” for the ICC post. This was revealed by the Hon. Secretary Mohan de Silva.

Speaking exclusively over telephone from Colombo, he said, “we are waiting for Sangakkara’s term be over at the MCC. Once his term is over there, we have a plan to utilize his knowledge at the SLC. We also want to promote him for the big post in the ICC”.

On asked whether the SLC is eyeing the ICC chairman post for him, the secretary replied in affirmative. “Yes, that is also the strongest possibility. All these years, there has been no ICC president / chairman from Sri Lanka and Sanga is the ideal candidate for this post”.

“Once we nominate him, will seek support from other Board members”, he added.

All these years it was a tradition that only the president of the national cricket board occupies the top ICC post but the policy has been changed and there have been exceptions of non-board president occupying the top ICC chair.

Current ICC chief Shashank Manohar was not the BCCI president when he became the ICC chairman. He was nominated for the post (by the BCCI members) after he held the BCCI posts twice (2008-2011 & 2015-2017).

Even Ehsan Mani was not a PCB chief when he was made the ICC president in 2003. Mani, now the PCB chairman is now the chairman of the ICC’s Finance Committee.

So if the SLC can gather some good support, former wicket-keeper batsman may hold some important key position at the ICC.

But right now, the 42-year-old Sangakkara will concentrate only on the MCC matters, where his term is likely to be extended next month.

