Young doctors association demands inquiry over appointment of medical staff without merit

DADU: Young doctors association demanded inquiry over selection of appointment of medical officers, nurses without merit and not following SOPs of WHO in Dadu district.

District president Young Doctors Association demanded from Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and chairman ACE to probe over the appointment of contract doctors, male and female nurses without following SOPs of WHO in Dadu district.

He said that DHO Dadu, chairman of the interview committee, Dr Zahid Hussain Dawachh has not called the eligible candidates for appointment of medical officers, nurses and male and female doctors. He said that the doctors those were still doing house jobs and over aged, they were called in interviews.

He said that total all candidates, those had applied for the appointments on contract base for medical officers, male and female nurses, were not called in interviews. He said that favoritism system was followed in interviews for appointment of medial officers, male and female nurses.

He said that DHO Dadu, had called selected candidates for appointments of medical officers, male and female nurses. He said that the sons and daughters of officers of health department and on political base were selected for appointments. He said that total 36 names were finalized by DHO Dadu for appointment of medical officers and male and female nurses.

A candidate, Dr Shahzad Nawab said that he was eligible for appointment of medical officers. He said that he completed all formalities. He said that he had applied for medical officer but he was not called for interview.

He appealed to Chief Justice of SC-Supreme Court and chairman NAB to take action against DHO Dadu and health officers for not following merit in appointment of medical officers and nurses.

DHO Dadu, Dr Zahid Dawachh said that he had received list of candidates from secretary health department government of Sindh to call for interviews for appointment of medical officers and nurses. He said that the representatives of secretary and DG health also appeared in interviews.

