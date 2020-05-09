Aeroline Adds New Safety and Sanitisation Process for Its Bus Operations

Heightened Hygiene Standards with the use of UVC (Ultraviolet C) Technology

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media

OutReach – 8 May 2020 – Aeroline,

the coach company known for its double decker buses and luxury on-ground

travel, today pioneers a new process in safety and sanitisation in Malaysia with

the use of UVC technology in its coaches.

Before and after every trip, Aeroline

added the additional process of sanitising and sterilising its buses with UVC

rays that effectively kill germs and viruses on surfaces including high-contact

point areas, bus seats, on-board amenities, toilets, door knobs, railings, hidden

nooks and corners. UVC light is

scientifically proven to kill Coronavirus including SARS, MERS and H1N1 on

surfaces. Most recently, the Department of Homeland Security USA has released

conclusive research that UV from sunlight can inactivate Coronavirus

effectively. Globally, UVC is widely use

to sanitise hospitals, hotel kitchens, food processing facilities, and now for

the first time in the bus industry, Aeroline uses UVC to sanitise all internal

surfaces and cabin air.

Aeroline engineers have installed a

different UVC air sanitising system into the air conditioning ducts so that the

cabin air is constantly disinfected even while the bus is operational with

passengers on board.

“Aeroline is fully committed to its

passengers and cabin crew’s health and safety.

While the MCO was mandated a month ago, we began putting in place

additional safety and sanitisation measures to ensure that our buses are ready

to better serve our customers once MCO is lifted. As a bus operator, we play a serious role in

mitigating the risk of transmission of COVID-19 and in ensuring the peace of mind of

our passengers when they are aboard our buses,” said Law Cheok Gheen,

Chief Executive Officer of Aeroline.

Aeroline believes this safety and

sanitisation measure will widely benefit the bus industry. As a community service to its industry

partners, Aeroline has prepared mobile units for sanitisation to serve other

buses in the Sungai Nibong station for the entire month of May 2020.

“Our industry is highly affected as

inter-state travel was restricted during MCO.

All of us are going through very difficult times. If we want to quickly move ahead, we have to

take pro-active measures. If other bus operators are interested to introduce

this sanitisation method in their service, we are willing to share the know-how

and proper usage of UVC with them,” said Law.

Following the Conditional Movement Control

Order (CMCO) announcement on 1st May, Aeroline

resumes operations beginning 4 May 2020.

Additional to the implementation of UVC in its process, Aeroline also

tightened safety and sanitisation measures in other areas including contactless

ticketing procedures at all service centres, regular temperature screenings for

all passengers and cabin crew before boarding the buses, sanitisation of

luggage, briefings on on-board etiquette and practicing social distance in the

bus.

Aeroline cabin crew sanitising the bus with

UVC rays

Bus operators who wish to know more about

the UVC sanitisation process, kindly email help@aeroline.com.my

or call tel: 03-6258 8800.

About Aeroline

Aeroline operates an executive coach

service that offers generous personal space, individual entertainment and

freshly prepared complimentary food and beverage served by their experienced

cabin crew offering an unparalleled safe and seamless travel experience.