Aeroline Adds New Safety and Sanitisation Process for Its Bus Operations
Heightened Hygiene Standards with the use of UVC (Ultraviolet C) Technology
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media
OutReach – 8 May 2020 – Aeroline,
the coach company known for its double decker buses and luxury on-ground
travel, today pioneers a new process in safety and sanitisation in Malaysia with
the use of UVC technology in its coaches.
Before and after every trip, Aeroline
added the additional process of sanitising and sterilising its buses with UVC
rays that effectively kill germs and viruses on surfaces including high-contact
point areas, bus seats, on-board amenities, toilets, door knobs, railings, hidden
nooks and corners. UVC light is
scientifically proven to kill Coronavirus including SARS, MERS and H1N1 on
surfaces. Most recently, the Department of Homeland Security USA has released
conclusive research that UV from sunlight can inactivate Coronavirus
effectively. Globally, UVC is widely use
to sanitise hospitals, hotel kitchens, food processing facilities, and now for
the first time in the bus industry, Aeroline uses UVC to sanitise all internal
surfaces and cabin air.
Aeroline engineers have installed a
different UVC air sanitising system into the air conditioning ducts so that the
cabin air is constantly disinfected even while the bus is operational with
passengers on board.
“Aeroline is fully committed to its
passengers and cabin crew’s health and safety.
While the MCO was mandated a month ago, we began putting in place
additional safety and sanitisation measures to ensure that our buses are ready
to better serve our customers once MCO is lifted. As a bus operator, we play a serious role in
mitigating the risk of transmission of COVID-19 and in ensuring the peace of mind of
our passengers when they are aboard our buses,” said Law Cheok Gheen,
Chief Executive Officer of Aeroline.
Aeroline believes this safety and
sanitisation measure will widely benefit the bus industry. As a community service to its industry
partners, Aeroline has prepared mobile units for sanitisation to serve other
buses in the Sungai Nibong station for the entire month of May 2020.
“Our industry is highly affected as
inter-state travel was restricted during MCO.
All of us are going through very difficult times. If we want to quickly move ahead, we have to
take pro-active measures. If other bus operators are interested to introduce
this sanitisation method in their service, we are willing to share the know-how
and proper usage of UVC with them,” said Law.
Following the Conditional Movement Control
Order (CMCO) announcement on 1st May, Aeroline
resumes operations beginning 4 May 2020.
Additional to the implementation of UVC in its process, Aeroline also
tightened safety and sanitisation measures in other areas including contactless
ticketing procedures at all service centres, regular temperature screenings for
all passengers and cabin crew before boarding the buses, sanitisation of
luggage, briefings on on-board etiquette and practicing social distance in the
bus.
Aeroline cabin crew sanitising the bus with
UVC rays
Bus operators who wish to know more about
the UVC sanitisation process, kindly email help@aeroline.com.my
or call tel: 03-6258 8800.
About Aeroline
Aeroline operates an executive coach
service that offers generous personal space, individual entertainment and
freshly prepared complimentary food and beverage served by their experienced
cabin crew offering an unparalleled safe and seamless travel experience.