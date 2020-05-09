Four employees terminated from services, villagers protest against PARCO Bubak

DADU: Four employees were terminated from their services; villagers reacted against PARCO Bubak administration.

Villagers appealed MD PARCO and senior officers to take notice against local corrupt management which are involved in oil theft cases.

Residents of village Din Mohammad Bhalai of taluka Sehwan staged a demonstration before Bhan Syedabad press club against PARCO –Pak Arab Refinery Ltd pumping station Bubak.

They were led by Abdul Rahim Bhalai, Ghulam Mohammad, Nizam u Ddin, Imam U Ddin, Mukhtiar and Haji Ghulam Hyder Bhalai.

Speaking to the press conference at local press club Bhan Syedabad town, Haji Ghulam Hyder Bhalai said that PARCO pumping station Bubak management had terminated four local people and registered different fake cases against them at Bhan Syedabad police station and Sehwan police station. He said that through local police, villagers were harassed.

Speaking to the media, Nizam u Ddin said that Noor Ud Din Bhalai, Nissar, Ghulam Hussain and Shahnawz were terminated from their services. He said that they were terminated from their services without issuing the notices. He said that when the affected employees, asked the reasons of termination of their services from PARCO management Bubak, the fake type four FIRs were lodged against 20 villagers.

Speaking to the journalists Mukhtiar Bhali said that the toxic and chemical mixed water was released into fish farms of the villagers in which fish’s worth of 2 million rupees was died. He said that the trees also were cut from their agriculture land when they had demanded compensation, they were punished. He said that PARCO Bubak management had used their agriculture land for supply the oil through pumps but they were denied to pay the compensation.

He said that officials of PARCO pumping station Bubak, Imran Wasim, Irfan ul Hassan, Mukhtiar Chandio also were involved in corruption and oil theft and they were involved to register fake cases against them. He said that these officers were using different tactics to appoint their own relatives at different jobs.

Affected villagers appealed to MD PARCO and senior officers to take action against local officers of PARCO Bubak pumping station and re-instate the terminated employees.

