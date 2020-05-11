Sejong Korean Language School sets its sights on continued growth

SINGAPORE

– Media OutReach – 11

May 2020 – With the ever-growing craze for all things Korean, Korean

language schools in Singapore have been steadily feeding the nation’s

K-cravings, one lesson at a time. One Korean language school

in Singapore is enjoying particular success due to their emphasis on teacher

selection, training, and teaching pedagogy. This top-rated institution is none

other than Sejong

Korean Language School, which has

recently expanded its centres from two to three in Singapore. However,

founder-cum-principal Ryan Kwak Seong Hoon of the language school is not

resting on his laurels just yet.

Today,

Sejong Korean Language School runs three centres islandwide. Its

headquarters in Tanjong Pagar sees many young working professionals for evening

and night classes after work. The Jurong East satellite campus serves the

West-side dwellers, while a newly launched campus in Tampines makes Korean

learning accessible for those in the East. It has not been long since the

opening of their third campus, but their founder is already setting his sights on even further expansion.

According

to Mr Kwak, he has plans to further grow the school to meet the rising demand

for Korean language courses in Singapore. As the school enters its eighth year

of operations, he “still has many plans yet to execute”. One of these plans

includes an upcoming Korean library within the school’s main campus at Tanjong

Pagar. He hopes that the library will be a driving force to promote readership

and familiarity with Korean texts amongst his students.

Labelling

themselves the #1 Korean Language School in Singapore is not all just marketing

hype, either. The institution’s popularity is well-backed by the numbers. Well

over a thousand active students attend their classes each week, which makes

Sejong Korean Language School the largest of its kind in Singapore in terms of

the size of their student community.

Other

notable testaments to the school’s reputation are their long list of corporate

clients who trust them for providing Korean language training to their

employees. Some of these corporate clients also include local banks, law firms,

and our national airline.

With

so many commendable achievements in such a young institution, many wonder what

sparked this success. For the team at Sejong Korean Language School, they call

it the “Sejong Standard”. The phrase refers to their signature teaching

approach that is as systematic, structured and efficient as it is fun-filled

and engaging. It seems that this tried and proven method is what attracts

students to choose the Sejong brand over other course providers.

Achieving

their current standards of education is not easy, especially for the teaching

team at the MOE-registered private school. In fact, the institution is

well-known for its stringent recruitment process when it comes to their Korean

language teachers. Prospective teachers are scouted from top employment

agencies and universities in South Korea, and they go through multiple rounds

of interviews before only the most qualified and passionate candidates are

shortlisted. New hires then have to embark on months of in-house training to

get them up to mark with the “Sejong Standard” before they are allowed to

commence teaching proper.

It is

evident that the institution’s booming popularity is not just something they

take for granted. In fact, it is hard to imagine today that this success had

very humble beginnings. The Sejong Korean language

school of today was the result of the passion of one young Korean man’s quest

to make Korean language learning accessible in Singapore.

As

a child, Mr Kwak found himself in Singapore when his family migrated here from

South Korea. At first, he struggled greatly with learning, communicating, and

making friends in Singapore due to his poor grasp of English. Yet, this

experience only served to ingrain in him the importance of language fluency for

navigating and thriving in society, and ignited his passion for language

education.

In

2012, Mr Kwak started his Korean language centre as a one-man show with an

80-hour work week in a single classroom and tiny rented office. His unique

background lent him the rare advantage of being able to impart Korean language

skills while making it relevant to the local context of Singapore. Thanks to

this distinctive edge, his classes are immensely well-received by Singaporeans

here. As Mr Kwak continued to hone the structure of his teaching, the

popularity of his classes grew, and Sejong Korean Language School has grown

from strength to strength since then.

Looking

forward, Mr Kwak believes that the demand for Korean language learning is still

on the up-trend. He notes that when he first started teaching, many students

were K-wave fans who were led by their interest in Korean popular media and

culture. But today, a brief inspection of the student

demographic of the school reveals a wide variety of backgrounds and goals,

ranging from Korean enthusiasts and language lovers, to a surprisingly large

number of locals learning for personal purposes such as to communicate with

their Korean spouse or partner! Up to a third of the school’s students are

business professionals looking to upskill themselves.

Interested

individuals can get a taste of the “Sejong Standard” for themselves at one of

the institution’s centres. Sejong Korean Language School offers Beginner to

Further Advanced Korean language courses, including SkillsFuture

claimable Korean courses.

For

more information, please visit: https://www.sejong.com.sg/