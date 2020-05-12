Etiqa extends COVID-19 relief to annual travel insurance and private car customers
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach
– 11 May 2020 – Amid lifestyle disruptions caused by the COVID-19 situation and
local circuit breaker measures, Etiqa is extending goodwill relief to eligible
annual travel and private car insurance customers.
Customers holding or who have held annual travel insurance
policies that expire between 1 March to 31 December 2020 will automatically
receive a 6-month policy extension, to help cover the opportunity cost of being
unable to travel due to COVID-19. This lengthens each eligible policy coverage
period to 18 months in total instead of 12 months, at no additional cost,
providing coverage for travel plans beyond this period of the global crisis.
Eligible plans include Tiq Travel Insurance and ePROTECT travel.
Whereas existing private car insurance customers will
receive S$36 in Etiqa dollars (Etiqa$) per plan, credited directly into their
personal e-wallets in their TiqConnect accounts by the end of this month. Valid
till the end of 2021, these goodwill credits can be used to offset their
private car premiums upon renewal. If otherwise unspent, the credits may also
be used to purchase other products, such as two months of the recently enhanced
ePROTECT safety, a personal accident
insurance plan from S$18 a month which comes with complimentary coverage
against COVID-19 for a limited time.
“Presently, most travel plans have been indefinitely
postponed and commuting in private cars has reduced significantly. At Etiqa, we
have always been driven passionately with our customers’ best interests at
heart. By introducing these new relief measures and benefits, eligible
customers can now enjoy more mileage and extended protection with us,” said Mr
Sue Chi Kong, CEO of Etiqa Insurance Singapore.
He added, “Protecting our customers’ lifestyles and
creating value for them is at the core of everything we do. We hope that these
provisions will bolster the impact of the pandemic and bring positivity to our
customers during these uncertain times.”
This gesture is just one among the many ways Etiqa is
supporting its customers in this challenging time, in addition to the various
support and relief offers the insurer has provided. Visit www.etiqa.com.sg for
more information.
About
TiqConnect
TiqConnect is a one-stop customer portal providing Etiqa
customers ease and convenience to access and manage their policy information,
purchase and renew policies, submit claims, among other self-help services. For
more information, please visit www.etiqa.com.sg/about-tiqconnect/faq-tiqconnectewallet/
For questions about your policy, please call or WhatsApp
text message +65 6887 8777 or email customer.service@etiqa.com.sg.
