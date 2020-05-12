Kerry Logistics Forms New Joint Venture in Sri Lanka to Strengthen IFF Capabilities in South Asia

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 11 May 2020 – Kerry Logistics Network Limited (‘Kerry

Logistics’; Stock Code 0636.HK) announced a new joint venture, Kerry Logistics

Lanka (Pvt) Ltd (‘Kerry Lanka’), formed with IAS Holdings (Pvt) Ltd in Sri

Lanka to strengthen its international freight forwarding (‘IFF’) capabilities

in South Asia.

Headquartered in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Kerry Lanka sits at the strategic

crossroads of East Asia, South and South East Asia, Africa and Europe. As part

of Kerry Logistics’ South Asia operation, Kerry Lanka operates an office in

Colombo, as well as a bonded facility and office for export purposes at the

Bandaranaike International Airport.

In 2019, 46% of the total export of Sri Lanka derived from the textiles

and garments industry, amounting to US$5.6 billion, according to the Central

Bank of Sri Lanka’s external sector performance review. There are more than 300

apparel manufacturers in Sri Lanka, which are well connected to the super

brands in Europe and the US. Kerry Logistics’ expansion to Sri Lanka will

enable it to tap into the opportunities therein by offering a suite of services

consisting of air and ocean freight, customs brokerage, inland trucking,

multi-country consolidation, project cargo, warehousing and value-added

services such as pick/pack, purchase order management, quality control,

packaging and labelling, garment-on-hangers and entrepot services.

Patrick Cheah, Executive Director – Global Air of Kerry Logistics, said,

“Located in Sri Lanka, the intersection of freight routes in South Asia, Kerry

Lanka will become a significant hub for Kerry Logistics and give a strong boost

to our global connectivity. Plans are also in place to aggressively focus on

the upstream of the supply chain to support the fashion industry vertical. The

forming of the joint venture also marks the deepening of our presence in the

South Asian subcontinent, rounding out our full suite of services in the

region.”

In addition to Kerry Indev Logistics in India, Kerry Logistics has also

established a subsidiary in Pakistan in 2018 to extend its footprint in the Indian

subcontinent.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry

Logistics is an Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest network in Asia. Its

core competency is providing highly customised solutions to multinational

corporations and international brands to enhance their supply chain efficiency,

reduce overall costs and improve response time to market. Kerry Logistics has a

network covering 55 countries and territories, and is managing 75 million sq ft

of land and logistics facilities worldwide, providing customers with high

reliability and flexibility to support their expansion and long-term growth.

Kerry Logistics Network Limited is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong

Stock Exchange and is a selected Member of the Hang Seng Corporate

Sustainability Index Series 2019-2020.

About IAS Holdings

IAS

Holdings is an investment company in Sri Lanka with diversified businesses

including airline GSA business and international transportation. One of its

shareholders has over 25 years of experience in the logistics industry and

supply chains.