SASIMS Sehwan begins to conduct PCR-Corona Virus-COVID-19 test

DADU: Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical and Health Sciences (SASIMS) Sehwan has started to conduct the tests of PCR-Corona Virus COVID-19 test first time on Tuesday.

Speaking with journalists, director of SASIMS Sehwan said that first 14 PCR tests of Corona Virus tests were conducted by Institute of Syed Abdullah Shah medical and health sciences and their results confirmed negative.

He said that samples of 22 more patients for tests for corona virus were taken also. He said that it has expenditure of rupees 5000 per test. He said that without charging a single rupee, we are conducting tests of PCR for corona Virus. He said that Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical and Health Sciences already had established Isolation ward, HDU high dependency unit and ICU wards along with availability of four ventilators. He said that it was major success to start COVID-19 tests. He said that SASIMS Sehwan was developing day by day under his supervision and paying best services to the patients of across of province.

Speaking on progress, director Dr Moeen U Ddin Siddiqi said that it was general OPD of patients reached till 3000 with current position after end of locked down situation. He said that since July 2017, 10 major faculties were working. He said that Syed Abdullah Shah institute of medical and health sciences Sehwan was offering services to the patients with high quality like CT Scan, MRI, Dialysis , general surgery, Lap choli, Endoscopy, CCU, ICU for Child, the services of Genealogical round o clock. He said that 100 doctors and 700 other staff were working day and night hours.

However, CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah monitored the progress of COVID-19 tests also. Syed Asif Ali Shah chairman municipal committee Sehwan and PPP MNA Sikandar Rahpoto also visited the Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical and Health Sciences Sehwan time to time to look into progress.

