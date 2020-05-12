Trend Micro Research Identifies Critical Industry 4.0 Attack Methods

Research report outlines advanced attack scenarios and recommendations for OT operators

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 12 May

today released research describing how advanced hackers could leverage

unconventional, new attack vectors to sabotage smart manufacturing

environments.

For this report, Trend Micro Research worked with

Politecnico di Milano in its Industry 4.0 lab, which houses real manufacturing

equipment from industry leaders, to demonstrate how malicious threat actors can

exploit existing features and security flaws in Industrial IoT (IIoT)

environments for

espionage of financial gain.

“Past

manufacturing cyber attacks have used traditional malware that can be stopped

by regular network and endpoint protection. However, advanced attackers are

likely to develop Operational Technology (OT) specific attacks designed to fly

under the radar,” said Bill Malik, vice president of infrastructure strategies

for Trend Micro. “As our research shows, there are multiple vectors now exposed

to such threats, which could result in major financial and reputational damage

for Industry 4.0 businesses. The answer is IIoT-specific security designed to

root out sophisticated, targeted threats.”

“Politecnico di Milano is fully

committed to supporting Industry 4.0 in addressing crucial aspects related to

security and reliability of automated and advanced controls, especially as they

gain relevance in all production sectors and increasingly impact business,” said

Giacomo Tavola, Contract

Professor in Design and Management of Production Systems and Stefano Zanero,

Associate professor in Advanced Cybersecurity Topics for Politecnico di Milano.

Critical

smart manufacturing equipment relies primarily on proprietary systems, however

these machines have the computing power of traditional IT systems. They are

capable of much more than the purpose for which they are deployed, and

attackers are able to exploit this power. The computers primarily use

proprietary languages to communicate, but just like with IT threats, the

languages can be used to input malicious code, traverse through the network, or

steal confidential information without being detected.

Though smart

manufacturing systems are designed and deployed to be isolated, this seclusion

is eroding as IT and OT converge. Due to the intended separation, there is a

significant amount of trust built into the systems and therefore very few

integrity checks to keep malicious activity out.

The systems

and machines that could be taken advantage of include the manufacturing

execution system (MES), human machine interfaces (HMIs), and customizable IIoT

devices. These are potential weak links in the security chain and could be

exploited in such a way to damage produced goods, cause malfunctions, or alter

workflows to manufacture defective products.

The report

offers a detailed set of defense and mitigation measures, including:

Deep packet inspection that supports OT protocols to identify

anomalous payloads at the network level

Integrity checks run regularly on endpoints to identify any altered software components

altered software components

Code-signing on IIoT devices to include dependencies such as third-party libraries

third-party libraries

Risk analysis to extend beyond physical safety to automation software

software

Full chain of trust for data and software in smart manufacturing environments

environments

environments Detection tools to recognize

vulnerable/malicious logic for complex manufacturing

machines

Sandboxing and privilege separation for software on industrial machines

machines

To find out

more and read the full report, please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/vinfo/hk/security/news/internet-of-things/threats-and-consequences-a-security-analysis-of-smart-manufacturing-systems.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro

Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the

world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for

consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data

centers, cloud environments, networks, and endpoints. All our products work

together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat

defense with centralized visibility and control, enabling better, faster

protection. With more than 6,000 employees in over 50 countries and the world’s

most advanced global threat intelligence, Trend Micro secures your connected

world. For more information, visit www.trendmicro.com.hk.

About Politecnico di Milano

Politecnico di

Milano is a scientific-technological university which trains engineers,

architects and industrial designers. The University has always focused on the

quality and innovation of its teaching and research, developing a fruitful

relationship with business and productive world by means of experimental

research and technological transfer. Research has always been linked to

didactics and it is a priority commitment which has allowed Politecnico di

Milano to achieve high quality results at an international level as to join the

university to the business world. Research constitutes a parallel path to that

formed by cooperation and alliances with the

industrial system. For more information, visit www.polimi.it.



