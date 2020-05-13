Advanced Energy’s Artesyn Embedded Power Announces Open Rack Version 3 Power Shelf to Support Open Compute Project and Evolution to 48-Volt Infrastructure

DENVER, USA – Media

OutReach – 12 May 2020 – Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) today announced its Artesyn Embedded

Power product group is introducing a new Open Compute Project Open Rack version 3 (OCP ORv3) power shelf, designed to support the

move to 48-volt data center infrastructure.

Traditionally, data

center racks have used 12-volt power shelves, but higher performance compute

and storage platforms demand more power, which results in very high current.

Moving from 12-volt to 48-volt power distribution reduces the current draw by a

factor of four and reduces conduction losses by a factor of 16. This results in

significantly better thermal performance, smaller busbars and increased

efficiency.

This

new standards-based design has been developed in collaboration with major OCP

users and is intended to create a common power platform for multiple customers

across deployments, increasing adoption and creating economies of scale to

benefit the whole OCP community.

“We

are highly engaged in the development of OCP Open Rack standards and

specifications, with input from multiple leading hyperscale data center

customers,” said Brian Korn, senior director, data center solutions for

Advanced Energy’s Artesyn Embedded Power product group. “We are enabling the

market adoption of this next generation 48-volt power distribution architecture

through collaboration across multiple companies to address shared challenges,

offering OCP compatible solutions while retaining our differentiating

intellectual property.”

The

new OCP ORv3 power shelf will be a key technology enabler in the growing

adoption of 48-volt rack power distribution in hyperscale data centers. Artesyn

products deliver rack power solutions in the $1.9 billion data center computing

embedded power market, which is fast-growing thanks to the acceleration of data

generation and use, growing cloud adoption across enterprise IT, and an increased

workload driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The

launch of the new ORV3 power shelf is aligned with the OCP Virtual

Summit, from May

12 to 15, 2020. The company has been heavily involved in the development of

previous Open Rack interoperability specifications and OCP compatible solutions.

This is the fourth year the company will be participating in the OCP Global Summit

and senior technical marketing director, Harry Soin, will be presenting on the 1OU

Shelf Architecture in the session, “Deep

Dive on Open Rack V3 Power Shelves” at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 14.

More Details and

Images:

1OU 18 kW Open Rack Power Shelf

2OU 36 kW Open Rack Power Shelf

50 V, 3 kW Open Rack Rectifier

Artesyn Embedded Power by Advanced Energy

Artesyn Embedded Power is an Advanced Energy product

brand, and is well recognized as a global leader in the design and manufacture

of highly reliable power conversion solutions for a wide range of industries

including communications, computing, server storage, healthcare and industrial.

Customers trust Artesyn to help them accelerate time-to-market and reduce risk

with cost-effective power conversion solutions. For more information, visit www.artesyn.com.

About Advanced Energy

Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is

a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision

power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical

applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in

complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor

equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing

server storage and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service

and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to

meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the

future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to

perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver,

Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.

Advanced Energy | Precision.

Power. Performance.