Advanced Energy’s Artesyn Embedded Power Announces Open Rack Version 3 Power Shelf to Support Open Compute Project and Evolution to 48-Volt Infrastructure
DENVER, USA – Media
OutReach – 12 May 2020 – Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) today announced its Artesyn Embedded
Power product group is introducing a new Open Compute Project Open Rack version 3 (OCP ORv3) power shelf, designed to support the
move to 48-volt data center infrastructure.
Traditionally, data
center racks have used 12-volt power shelves, but higher performance compute
and storage platforms demand more power, which results in very high current.
Moving from 12-volt to 48-volt power distribution reduces the current draw by a
factor of four and reduces conduction losses by a factor of 16. This results in
significantly better thermal performance, smaller busbars and increased
efficiency.
This
new standards-based design has been developed in collaboration with major OCP
users and is intended to create a common power platform for multiple customers
across deployments, increasing adoption and creating economies of scale to
benefit the whole OCP community.
“We
are highly engaged in the development of OCP Open Rack standards and
specifications, with input from multiple leading hyperscale data center
customers,” said Brian Korn, senior director, data center solutions for
Advanced Energy’s Artesyn Embedded Power product group. “We are enabling the
market adoption of this next generation 48-volt power distribution architecture
through collaboration across multiple companies to address shared challenges,
offering OCP compatible solutions while retaining our differentiating
intellectual property.”
The
new OCP ORv3 power shelf will be a key technology enabler in the growing
adoption of 48-volt rack power distribution in hyperscale data centers. Artesyn
products deliver rack power solutions in the $1.9 billion data center computing
embedded power market, which is fast-growing thanks to the acceleration of data
generation and use, growing cloud adoption across enterprise IT, and an increased
workload driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning.
The
launch of the new ORV3 power shelf is aligned with the OCP Virtual
Summit, from May
12 to 15, 2020. The company has been heavily involved in the development of
previous Open Rack interoperability specifications and OCP compatible solutions.
This is the fourth year the company will be participating in the OCP Global Summit
and senior technical marketing director, Harry Soin, will be presenting on the 1OU
Shelf Architecture in the session, “Deep
Dive on Open Rack V3 Power Shelves” at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 14.
More Details and
Images:
1OU 18 kW Open Rack Power Shelf
2OU 36 kW Open Rack Power Shelf
50 V, 3 kW Open Rack Rectifier
Artesyn Embedded Power by Advanced Energy
Artesyn Embedded Power is an Advanced Energy product
brand, and is well recognized as a global leader in the design and manufacture
of highly reliable power conversion solutions for a wide range of industries
including communications, computing, server storage, healthcare and industrial.
Customers trust Artesyn to help them accelerate time-to-market and reduce risk
with cost-effective power conversion solutions. For more information, visit www.artesyn.com.
About Advanced Energy
Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) is
a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision
power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical
applications and processes. AE’s power solutions enable customer innovation in
complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor
equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing
server storage and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service
and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to
meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the
future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to
perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver,
Colorado, USA. For more information, visit www.advancedenergy.com.
