Brewing up change under COVID-19: Transforming how tea is bought and sold in Sri Lanka

Boil the kettle, fill the pot, and raise a

celebratory cup. Sri Lanka’s renowned tea industry has just dodged a

potentially devastating COVID-19 shutdown by swapping 19th-century tradition

with 21st-century digital innovation.

A cloud-based auction system keeps buyers and

sellers socially distanced, safeguards a 150-year-old industry, and protects

the livelihoods of almost two million people

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 12 May 2020 – Picking, sorting, processing, and

grading tea leaves make up the fabric of life in Sri Lanka. And ensuring that

people around the globe get their daily cups of chai, Earl Grey, English

Breakfast, or Orange Pekoe is crucial to the local economy and

jobs.

To maintain all the above, this

multimillion-dollar industry relies on the Colombo Tea Auction — a weekly event that has been

held in the national capital under rules and procedures largely unchanged since

they were first laid down in the 1880s and 1890s.

Until now, putting lots of fine Ceylon

tea under the hammer and up for export was a noisy and very physical affair.

Bidding echoed in rapid-fire across the three theater-like auction rooms that

were often packed with hundreds of brokers and officials, many of them jotting

down numbers of paper sheets.

This ritual ended in mid-March, not

because it was regarded as old-fashioned or inefficient, but as a matter of

health and safety.

“When the COVID-19 pandemic hit our

country, it was impossible for our traditional tea auction to follow social

distancing and other health guidelines,” recalls Jayantha Edirisinghe, Sri

Lanka’s Tea Commissioner.

The auction schedule was suspended for

two weeks. With a potentially devastating economic shock looming, the Sri

Lanka Tea Board and

its Tea Traders Association turned to a local Microsoft partner, CICRA

Solutions.

The company had previously scored

successes for the industry by automating its complex tea brokering practices

and by modernizing the Tea Board’s back-office system. Now, with the pandemic worsening,

the time had come for a digital transformation of the whole auction process.

Within just 6 days, CICRA

Solutions team was able to digitally transform the auction process by

creating an e-auction platform to enable business continuity.

With some guidance from Microsoft’s

experts, CICRA Solutions moved ahead with a two-step approach. Eventually, it

would develop an advanced e-auction platform for long-term use. But in a

crucial first stage, it quickly developed a minimum viable product (MVP)

solution that re-established business continuity.

Buying and selling are now conducted

safely and securely via Microsoft Azure, with traders bidding virtually from

their homes or offices. The first e-auction went off well with

high demand.

“It was quite a challenging project

for all of us,” says Buddhika Gayan, Engineering Manager at CICRA Solutions.

“We had only six days to complete the product and manage the full development

lifecycle.” Because of restrictions on movement around Colombo, “all team

members worked and contributed from home, which was made easy by Microsoft Teams.”

Putting it all together

“Azure SQL services were used for database

hosting. Therefore, it was much easier to do the configurations while doing

speedy development. It was a plus point that we could scale up the servers as

per the performance requirements,” Gayan says.

“For the application server, we used

Azure App Services. UAT and production environments are managed in different

deployment slots. As there was a requirement to restrict the access, we used

Azure CDN and the geo-filtering features. During the live operation, we

monitored system performance using Application Insights. It was very useful to

take necessary actions related to product scaling.

“Our long-term objective is to further

develop this solution into a world-class tea and commodity auction solution

with AI and analytics and then market that globally.”

Stakeholders on all sides of the tea

industry have praised CICRA Solutions for deploying its impactful solution so

quickly.

Anil Cooke, who heads a task force at

the Ceylon Tea Trade Association, says the e-auction solution “has transformed

the lives of almost two million people in the Sri Lanka tea industry by

sheltering them from the consequences of a COVID-19 shutdown.”

“The e-auction, with all its

competitiveness and nuances, was launched in less than a week through herculean

effort, dedication, strong collaboration between stakeholders, and very smart

and tireless work by CICRA,” he says.

Eashan Perera, who is Deputy General

Manager at Talawakelle Tea Estates PLC, described the switch as “an absolute

blessing” that “has injected much-needed cash flows into the plantation sector

at a time when the pandemic has crippled many (other) industries.”

“In

these challenging times, members from our partner network are building

innovative solutions to support the economy and business community,” notes

Hasitha Abeywardena, Country Manager, Microsoft Sri Lanka, and Maldives.

“Tea is the second largest export earning of Sri Lanka exports. The

eAuction platform that CICRA Solutions built during our ‘Combat COVID-19

Challenge for ISVs’ took them less than six days and is helping the Sri Lankan

Tea Industry transition and adapt to a new normal in a post-pandemic

world.”

