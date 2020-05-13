Chitral Business Community philanthropists distributed safety kits and relief items to the poor

CHITRAL: The Chitral administration didn’t have a stronghold of protective equipment to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, which was repeatedly reported in the media. Zeeshan, a young businessman from Batkhela, at the request of our correspondent, handed over to the Tehsil Municipal Administration a thousand masks, two cotton centrifuges, several plastic face masks, gloves, a complete dress kit to protect against coronavirus, protective caps and other protective equipment. In this regard, a simple function was held at the office of Assistant Commissioner Chitral Abdul Wali Khan in which AC Chitral Abdul Wali Khan was the Chief guest. The relief items were handed over to Tehsil Municipal Officer Chitral Misbah Uddin.

Talking to a correspondent, AC Chitral Abdul Wali Khan expressed humble gratitude to Mr. Zeeshan and other dignitaries who have stood shoulder by shoulder with the district administration and government agencies in this hour of need and donating protective equipment to the public to protect them from the Pandemic. He said that the government does not have sufficient resources to provide these safety equipment to all the people free of cost but the efforts of philanthropists like Zeeshan in this regard are commendable.

The Tehsil Municipal Officer distributed the safety equipment free of cost to the vendors of Sabzi Mandi Chitral and the vegetable, fruit sellers, and spinners in Ataliq Bazaar. Later, the same anonymous soldier also distributed free relief items consisting of ghee, rice, and flour to 37 families in Chitral.

Tehsil Municipal Officer thanked Zeeshan and said that TMA with limited resources is fighting the Coronavirus allies on the front line and spraying disinfectants in quarantine centers, hospitals, and public places. They also go to quarantine centers and hospitals where coronavirus patients are present, and their staff is directly at risk. However, this protective equipment and kit can save them from the effects of the disease to some extent. The TMO will distribute these safety equipments to the people of Chitral and Drosh free of cost in phases

MORE FROM THIS SECTION