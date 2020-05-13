“Rawalpindi Express” challenges Rs.10 crore defamation case: Lawyer cites Guinness Book recognition of his client

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has challenged the Rs. 10 crore-defamation case.

The lawyer Taffazul Rizvi has shown his willingness to donate the entire sum to the Medical Centre of Lahore High Court Bar Association.

Pakistan Cricket Board’s external lawyer Taffazul Rizvi had sent a three-page notice with another 18-page rejoinders alleging that his reputation has been tarnished by Shoaib Akhtar.

According to Rizvi, the fast bowler had made some false and disparaging statements and also accused him of handling of the PSL (Pakistan Super League) contracts (The PSL contracts, however, were not handled by Rizvi’s legal firm).

Shoaib Akhtar’s lawyer Abuzar Salman Khan Niazi (Attorney at Law), in his five-page reply (seen by this Reporter), has cited the recognition of his client by the Guinness book of world records as the bowler to have bowled the fastest delivery in the history of cricket top speed of 100.23 mph during the 2003 Cricket World Cup and said that this client is a self-made superstar and well experienced impartial and bold cricket commentator.

“His critical comments are intended solely to improve the efficiency and standards that cricket can acquire in this part of the world. In such endeavors, he has never hesitated from calling out the PCB with respect to its decisions, plans, policies and strategies”.

“As a cricket commentator, critic, analyst, and journalist, it is his prime job to comment on the performance of the PCB and its affiliates. If as per his understanding, there are shortcomings in the PCB and its affiliates, it is his national duty to point out the same hoping that corrective measures would be taken’, the reply says.

