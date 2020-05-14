BIO Asia–Taiwan 2020 Online + Live : Finding Cures in the Crisis

New online model to engage with global partners during the pandemic

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 13 May 2020 – Taiwan BIO (Bio Industry Organization) together with BIO (the global Biotechnology Innovation Organization) announced May 7 that BIO Asia–Taiwan 2020 would go ahead as scheduled with a new online and live model; BIO Asia–Taiwan 2020 Online + Live. This event will be the first and biggest major industry gathering in Asia since the onset of this global pandemic crisis. With a blockbuster line up of speakers and presenting companies, this exciting event is expected to attract more than 2,000 professionals from 600 companies from around the world, and host more than 3,500 one-on-one business meetings. With the biomedical industry at the frontline driving discoveries and developments to combat the pandemic, opportunities are ripe for partnering, raising funds, and making deals.