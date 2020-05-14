Crackdown on adulterated milk continues

LAHORE: To control the wicked practice of milk adulteration, the crackdown of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) is being continued against adulterators in Punjab during the holy month of Ramadan.

The dairy safety teams have discarded 4,540 litres of tainted milk including 3,500 litre in Lahore, 335 litre in South Punjab and 705 litre in Sargodha division.

According to details, PFA Lahore teams have examined 5,210 litres of milk that available on 24 milk and yogurt shops in the area of Abid Market Mazang, Model Town and Chungi Amar Sidhu. PFA has wasted 87.5 maunds of milk after taking into custody from eight milk shops in Model Town and six others during the continuing operation of PFA against impure milk. The authority also issued warning notices for improvement to 10 milk shops over minor violations.

Similarly, the dairy safety teams have examined totalled 2,768 litres of milk that loaded on 38 milk carrier vehicles while placing screening pickets in Bahawalnagar and Layyah. During the inspection, PFA’s enforcement teams have disposed of 335 litres of tainted milk. Furthermore, the provincial food regulatory body examined 23 vehicles and discarded 705 litres of impure milk in Khushab and Mianwali

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that that all tainted milk was wasted on the spot over found a low level of lactometer reading and contaminates such as powder, chemicals and polluted water in the milk. He said that lactoscan milk analyser machines are being used to get the rapid results of milk samples which conducted on the spot.

Food teams also warned 10 food business operators, asking them to improve hygiene conditions. He further said that the use of adulterated milk is not fit for elders and children. He further said that adulteration is a heinous crime and adulterators would be dealt with an iron hand. The authority is checking milk shops and vehicles on a daily basis in this crucial time, he added.

On the other hand, PFA has sealed Abbas Paan Shop on Farooq Azam Road in Hafizabad for selling gutka, substandard drinks and failing to meet hygienic working environment. The team has discarded gutka packets during the raid. It is pertinent to mention here that the sale of gutka was strictly prohibited in Punjab. Further, PFA Sialkot team confiscated 80kg honey.

The authority also punished 19 food business operators with Rs96,000 cumulative fine during the operation in Gujranwala division. PFA has served warning notices for improvement to 92 eateries in a daylong operation.

