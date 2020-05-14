CUHK Business School Research Highlights the Need to Manage Employee Engagement to Avoid Negative Workplace Behaviours

HONG KONG,

CHINA – Media OutReach – 14 May 2020 – Ask any human resources guru and they are likely to say

unequivocally that employee engagement, or the degree to which workers immerse

themselves in performing their jobs, is key to organisational success.

Employees who are high in job engagement are described as being “fully

there”; They are devoted, attentive and focused in their work roles, which

are all traits that modern organisations crave in their workforce.

However, a new study conducted by

the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) has revealed for the first time that

while employee engagement does indeed lead to increased job performance, it

could also lead to some workers being more territorial in the jobs, less

information sharing occurring in the workplace or downright unethical

behaviour.

Entitled It’s Mine! Psychological Ownership of One’s Job Explains

Positive and Negative Workplace Outcomes of Job Engagement, the study was conducted by Kenneth Law,

Professor of Department of Management and Associate Dean (Research) at CUHK

Business School, his students Dr. Melody Jun Zhang (currently Assistant

Professor of Department of Management at the College of Business of the City

University of Hong Kong) and Dr. Yolanda Na Li (currently Research Assistant Professor

of Department of Management at Lingnan University), and Profs. Lin Wang of Sun

Yat-sen University and Yongyi Liang of Jinan University, who noticed that while

much previous research has been devoted to the positive outcomes of job

engagement, little attention has been paid to its potential costs.

“To the best of our knowledge,

no study on the possible negative outcomes of job engagement in work related

domains has been studied,” said Prof. Law, adding that the few studies

which have examined negative outcomes have focused on non-work settings, such

as whether it can lead to more family disputes.

The researchers theorised that when

employees are highly engaged in their jobs, they identify with their jobs and

treat it as part of their personal identity — becoming what is known in

psychology as the “extended self.” As a result, they feel they “own”

the job.

On the one hand, this psychological

ownership promotes on-the-job performance, proactive behaviour, and incites a

willingness for employees to go above and beyond their formal job requirements

in the daily execution of their duties — a concept known in management academia

as organisational citizenship behaviour.

The flip side is that this ownership

can also translate to resentment when employees feel their job “space”

is being infringed, leading to territorial behaviour and knowledge hiding. As

an illustration, a sales representative may decide against sharing product and

customer information, know-how, and skills to promote sales with colleagues.

Job ownership could also generate

actions that benefit the organisation but which falls short of being fair play

— such as discrediting others’ performance and purposely excluding others in a

work group — a condition known in academic circles as pro-job unethical

behaviour.

In addition, researchers also

speculated that how job ownership manifests itself depends on an employees’

overall outlook or mindset. They posited that employees who are driven by a

desire to achieve their aspirations and desirable outcomes — known clinically

as an approach motivation — tend to focus on the gains related to their

ownership of their jobs. This translates into improved job performance, and a

higher level of proactive work and organisational citizenship behaviours.

This contrasts with those of an

avoidance motivation mindset, or people who focus on avoiding distressing

problems and undesirable outcomes. For them, it was speculated that they were

driven by concern over losing the ownership of the job, and are likely to

engage in undesirable behaviours to protect what they perceived to be part of

their personal possessions.

To test out this theory, the

researchers sampled a large pharmaceutical company in southern China. They sent

questionnaires to employees and their supervisors, who were asked questions to

rate their job engagement, job ownership, performance, as well as their

tendencies to engage in both good and bad workplace behaviour.

Of the 353 questionnaires sent out,

178 valid responses were received. Analysis of the results confirmed the

researchers’ theory that job engagement can lead to both positive and negative

workplace outcomes. It found that engaged employees would perform positive

workplace behaviours, regardless of their mindset, but employees with stronger

avoidance motivation may engage in a concurrent set of undesirable workplace

activities that lead to territorial behaviour, knowledge hiding, and pro-job

unethical behaviour.

Also, it found no evidence that

employees driven by an achievement or aspirational mindset are even more likely

to engage in activities that benefit the organisation.

Workplace Implications

Prof. Law said this research has

important and far-reaching implications for the modern organisational

workplace. This is especially so for, but not the exclusive domain of,

industries dealing with creativity, innovation and intellectual property.

“At the end of the day, job

engagement will always have more advantages for an organisation than

disadvantages. It’s when high job engagement is not being managed properly that

it could lead to issues,” he said. The more engaged an employee, the

higher their performance. When focused on the job instead of a career,

engagement could also lead to lower employee turnover, since an employee is

unlikely to find the exact same job they are attached to at another

organisation.

“Our findings are cautionary

reminders that engaged employees may generate negative workplace behaviours,”

he said, adding that managers should at least be aware of this possibility and

to actively manage to reduce negative outcomes of employee engagement when it

occurs. This could include the fostering of a high-trust environment to promote

the perception that workers respect each other’s ownership of their respective

jobs.

Another key possibility is to

mediate an employee’s ownership of their job. “You can’t really take away

psychological ownership, but you have to explain to employees that their focus

is on the organisational objectives, rather than on the benefits they

personally derive from their jobs,” Prof. Law said.

Managers should also be extra

mindful of employees with an avoidance mindset, who are more likely to exhibit

detrimental workplace behaviours. To counter this, he said managers should

consider implementing policies and procedures to discourage the negative

outcomes which may result. Finally, companies should develop training

programmes, supplemented by personal coaching, to help employees manage their

avoidance tendencies.

“Our results will make it

easier to predict which individuals are more likely to generate positive or

negative work outcomes among employees with high job engagement and job based

psychological ownership,” Prof. Law said.

“We hope that our study will

encourage further exploration into the consequences of job engagement in a more

comprehensive way and to identify possible moderators that can alleviate the

negative effects or amplify the positive effects,” he added.

Reference:

Wang, Lin & Law, Kenneth & Zhang, Melody &

Li, Yolanda & Liang, Yongyi. (2018). It’s Mine! Psychological Ownership of

One’s Job Explains Positive and Negative Workplace Outcomes of Job Engagement.

Journal of Applied Psychology. 104. 10.1037/apl0000337.

This article was first published in the China

Business Knowledge (CBK) website by CUHK Business School: http://bit.ly/38EI85P.

