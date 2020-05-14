Hong Kong Design Centre Presents ‘In Harmony: The Way of Tea’ 4th Exhibition of DESIGN SPECTRUM

An All-encompassing Rendezvous Around

Tea Culture

Tea Culture Brewing Tasteful Lifestyle with History,

Aesthetics and Design

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media

OutReach – 13 May

2020 – Design

Spectrum, organised by Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) under the sponsorship of Create Hong Kong of the

Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, is showcasing Asian

design philosophy in four thematic exhibitions at 7 Mallory Street, a cluster

of Grade II historic buildings in

Wan Chai. Following three acclaimed design showcases, namely ‘Material

Modernity: Incredible Bamboo, Paper & Wood’, ‘Open Page: The Art of the

Creative Process’ and ‘Refined Touch: Crossover between Design & Craft’, the

event culminates in the finale–‘In

Harmony: The Way of Tea‘, where visitors soak up the cosy,

fascinating world of tea from the perspectives of history, culture and nature, giving

substance to the joy of tea tasting with a nod to the relationship between man

and tea through the lens of thoughtful design.

Curator Amy Chow (left) and Co-curator Lee Chi Wing (right), the founder of Milk Design.

Tea Ware that Reveals the Multifaceted Aesthetics of

Tea

Opening from 29th April to 19th

July 2020 at 7 Mallory Street, the ‘In

Harmony: The Way of Tea‘ exhibition curated by Amy Chow, world-renowned

interdisciplinary design expert, will bring fresh impetus to Design Spectrum’s

ongoing exhibition programme with thought-provoking insights from Lee Chi Wing,

exhibition co-curator and founder of local product design brand Milk Design. A

space dedicated to tea culture, the exhibition probes into the depths, the many

possibilities, and the collective cultural memory originating from this ancient

brew through the lens of history, aesthetics, life and nature. As Amy explains,

“This exhibition focuses on everyday tea-drinking culture, from simplicity and directness

of packaging and tea ware design to the ceremonial set-up which has an almost

meditative effect on those taking part.”

Featuring 45 projects by 20 design units from Hong

Kong, the Mainland, Taiwan and Japan among other regions in Asia, the 4-part

exhibition starts by enlightening visitors on the history of tea. This is followed

by a study of the connection between tea, beauty and life through a diverse and

versatile array of tea-related works, from tea ware and tea leaf product

packaging to the design of teahouses. Among the exhibits are perfectly usable

tea ware crafted by TOKI NASHIKI, a ceramics studio established by local young

people who conceive pottery and everyday ware as that thin borderline between

art and design, imbued with a sense of timelessness and used as a means to read

their own interpretation into modern ceramics. Likewise, Annie Wan Lai Kuen, another

exhibiting contemporary ceramic artist, uses daily objects as her subject

matter to help us rediscover the extraordinary in the ordinary. Inspired by her

personal experience of visiting homes and attending symposiums in Japan, her

exhibits examine the interplay of art and life.

Multisensory Tea Stall Experience Highlights the Relationship between Tea

and Nature

Co-curator

Lee Chi Wing and his Milk Design team will add to the experiential edge with a ‘Mobile Tea Stall’ that goes against the popular

perception of tea appreciation with a design that balances between form and

function. On-site brewing services, alongside tea tasting and tea ceremony

workshops, will be organised in collaboration with local tea brand BASAO as one

of the extended activities during the exhibition period, to add an extra dimension

to the tea appreciation.

Among the attractive programme

line-up, workshops will be held for making hand-made white clay teacups and planting

herbs, so visitors can enjoy a feast of the senses as they enjoy a cup of tea in

a tranquil and cosy setting.

Apart from history and design

aesthetics, the intrinsic bond between tea and nature are often implicit in human

creations, from small tea ware to large-scale interior design. A good example is

the works from ‘Studio Kao Gong Ji’ in Taiwan. An expert in bamboo craft, designer

Feng Cheng-Tsung envisions a diverse collection of bamboo utensils for tea made

with traditional techniques. ARCHSTUDIO from Beijing, meanwhile, has refurbished

an old, hidden away “Tea House in Hutong” by reproducing the scene of a bamboo

forest with wood and other elements, giving the tea house a new breath of life with

a simplistic modern twist. An extravaganza of design works, ‘In Harmony: The Way of Tea’ offers visitors

a unique experience beyond the world of tea.

Urban Tea Oasis:

Enjoy Planting and Unwind

Comprised of three radicals that represent leaves, men

and trees respectively, the Chinese character for ‘tea’ embodies the intrinsic

link between man and nature, as with the modern Chinese garden ‘Herbal Pavilion’ conceived by Milk Design. Perched

in the Atrium on the ground floor of 7 Mallory Street, the pavilion serves as an

urban farmland with contemporary use at the heart of the city. The land is tended

by Joyce Ng, an Urban Grower who will share the joy of planting and her

knowledge of the natural world with the neighbourhood and visitors. Design

Spectrum will also organise herbs planting workshops to give participants a

chance to take the plants home with them and gain a better understanding of tea

and related plants at the end of the exhibition.

Centring

around a simple wooden structure inspired by the Chinese pavilion, the small green

patch is a wonderland where visitors can farm, unwind and enjoy nature amidst

the hustle and bustle of the city.

Design Showcase

on Ground Floor: Online Shop of Local Creative Works

Meanwhile,

the newly renovated Design Showcase set up by Design Spectrum on the ground

floor of 7 Mallory Street will continue to exhibit creative works by three

young local designers. The trio this time are accessories brand ZOEE, whose

founder Zoe blends conventional craftsmanship with innovative design in

delicate and playful knots, garnering commissions from American fashion icon

Iris Apfel; Novel Fineries, whose designer June breathes new life into the double-sided

embroidery from Chinese Suzhou province with her signature butterfly motif pocket

handkerchiefs, and introduces a modern take on fashion accessories with her latest

Serpentine Knot collection; and finally, design-led problem solver Mike Mak, creator

of a practical yet intriguing invention, the Wisdom Tree bookshelf by Furnitury.

Design fans can seize the opportunity to shop for creations from these three designers by scanning the QR

code at the Design Showcase.

What’s

more, free guided tours are available at 7 Mallory Street to walk visitors

through the exhibits and their design concepts, as well as visit the Design

Showcase on the ground floor and 3/F Exhibition Area. For details of the ‘In Harmony: The Way of Tea’ exhibition

and related happenings including workshops on pottery, planting, design and tea

ceremony and other tea appreciation programmes, please visit www.designspectrum.hk.

In Harmony: The Way of Tea

Date: 29th

Apr to 19th Jul 20 Time: 10am to 7pm, Monday to Sunday Location: 3/F, 7

Mallory Street, Wan Chai Free

Admission

*In

light of the current COVID-19 situation and for the health and safety of

participants, precautionary measures will be adopted for the exhibition and its

extended events, and the above schedule is subject to possible change or

adjustment. For the latest updates, please visit the official website at https://www.designspectrum.hk/.