HSATI felicitates Shazia Rizvi on her appointment as Director General EOBI

HYDERABAD: The Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry Thursday felicitated Shazia Rizvi on her appointment as Director General (HR & GA) Employees Old-Age Benefits Institutions.

The HSATI Chairman hoped that under command of an officer of a senior bureaucrat the disputes and issues pertaining to business community will not only be resolved but the work efficiency of the organization will further be improved.

He hoped that under the supervision of Shazia Rizvi who achieved the top position in Civil Service Examination 1991 and served at senior positions in different ministries including the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, the EOBI subordinate officers would render excellent services for the larger interests of the institution and the employees.

