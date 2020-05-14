PSHD allowed gyms, health clubs, salons, barbershops to resume operations with SOPs

LAHORE: The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PSHD) has granted conditional permission to reopen gymnasiums, health clubs, salons and barbershops under a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines during the lockdown.

In this regard, PSHD Secretary Captain (R) Muhammad Usman has issued notifications to all concerned authorities. He said that the health department on the recommendations of Technical Working Group (TWG) has issued SOPs for concerned businesses to prevent COVID-19 spread.

He said that coronavirus is a highly transmissible disease which spreads through respiratory droplets produced during coughing, sneezing and talking of the infected persons but we can minimise the risk of disease by taking precautionary measures.

According to the notification, gymnasium and health clubs will make sure hand hygiene and provide facility for handwashing with soap or sanitizer at premises. Both gymnasium staff and its members will wear face mask. Gymnasiums will allow only 50 per cent of the total members’ capacity at the one time to avoid crowding and maintain social distancing. The administration will also display suitable message and guidelines on the entrance as a reminder for staff and employees.

The secretary health said that members will also encourage to keep 2-meter distance from each other even if that involves leaving one machine empty. He further said that furniture, doors, chairs and other high touch surfaces should be disinfected with 0.05 per cent chlorine solution prepared on a daily basis.

He said that it is compulsory for members to bring their own towels which would not be shared with other members. Health club management will ensure the cleanliness of the exercise machines by use of detergent frequently.

It is pertinent to mention here that gymnasium should have cross ventilation system while air-conditioned gymnasium is not allowed. Sanuas, Swimming Pools and Steam Rooms will remain closed. Gym members cannot stay at the gym more than 45 minutes.

Muhammad Usman said that mandatory temperature check will be ensured within the gym facility and upon entry at the club reception. He said that management will call on corona helpline 1033 for information and guidance in case of appearing any symptoms.

PSHD also issued leading guidelines for barbershops and beauty salons during lockdown to stop the outbreak of COVID-19. The health department has directed to adopt social distancing and precautionary measures.

As per notifications, salons and beauty parlours must follow the policy of one customer in one time in order to stop overcrowding. Customer can wait a maximum 15 minutes inside the waiting area. Customers must be scheduled via telephone calls to stop gathering there in salons. Customers must be persuaded to cover faces with masks or with a piece of cloth.

While sneezing or coughing mouth must be covered with the elbow and later on must wash hands. Garbage, waste of hair must be disposed of in a pit or must be handed over to waste management companies. A towel must not be used twice over another person it would be encouraged to use a paper towel. Towel and usable cloth must be washed.

Metallic tools like scissors, nail cutters, tweezer, and other items should be disinfected with alcohol-based disinfectants. Chlorine should be avoided due to its corrosive action which may damage the tools. The staff of the salons and barbershops will use disposable foam, sponge, and other porous tools and discard them after singe use.

