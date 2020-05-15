Arrow Electronics launches integrated bi-directional power converter solution for advancing vehicle-to-grid technology

Solution integrates Silicon Carbide MOSFET technology to yield greater power conversion and smaller form factor benefits

HONG

KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 14 May 2020 – Global

technology-solutions provider Arrow Electronics today launched an integrated

bi-directional power converter solution for equipping electric vehicles (EVs) with

a robust mobile energy charger, capable of both storing electricity and

contributing excessive energy to power homes and network grids if needed. Advancing such vehicle-to-home (V2H) and

vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capabilities helps smooth momentary spikes in electricity

demand, capitalize on untapped energy sources during battery idle period, and

thus promote a more sustainable and energy-efficient development of smart

cities.

Electrifying transportation has been regarded as one of the key drivers

in addressing global climate challenges.

According to the International Energy Agency, by 2030 there will be 125

million EVs touring around the world’s highways and byways.[1] As

EV adoption is on the rise, there is growing concern about the operation of

current energy grid infrastructures.

V2G and V2H will enable both energy storage and contribution of

excessive energy back to the network grid and community. With the bidirectional

converter, EVs can be used to supply electricity to a house or a building which

then help reduce pressure on the national supply grid.

The bidirectional power

converter solution consists of three key elements for implementing a scalable,

cost-effective and energy-efficient converter: a high-efficiency bridgeless

power factor correction (PFC); a V2G bi-directional charger; and a communication

module protocol (EVCC) in

compliance with ISO15118 standard. Compared to traditional silicon materials,

the PFC and DC-DC power supply with silicon-carbide MOSFET technology result in

less power loss (up to 96% efficiency), smaller form factor (up to 50% reduction),

and lighter weight. In addition, the

number of individual components utilized in this solution has been reduced by

20%, thus offering a more cost-effective system design. The solution can support AC-to-DC

bidirectional power conversion with AC voltage range from 200Vac to 265Vac and

the DC voltage range from 250Vdc to 450Vdc.

The maximum output power is 6.6kW.

Arrow’s

integrated bi-directional power converter solution

“We are excited to introduce the integrated power converter solution for

enabling automotive providers to streamline and accelerate the design cycle of

onboard bi-directional chargers for applications such as EVs, uninterruptible

power supplies, and solar systems,” said Jacky Wan, vice president of engineering,

APAC at Arrow Electronics, “As one of the world’s leading technology solutions

providers, Arrow continues to provide first-class engineering capability and drive

sustainable energy innovation that brings environmental and economic benefits.”

To help engineers accelerate product development of onboard converter

for EVs, Arrow now offers the integrated bi-directional power converter solution. For more information, visit https://www.arrow.com/en/research-and-events/articles/arrow-launches-integrated-bi-directional-power-converter-solution.



