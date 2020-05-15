Chubb Life Hong Kong Assigned “A+” Financial Strength Rating with “Outlook Stable” from Standard & Poor’s

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media

OutReach – 15 May 2020 – Chubb Life

Hong Kong is pleased to announce that it has received an “A+” local currency

long-term financial strength and credit rating with a “stable outlook” from

Standard & Poor’s (S&P), one of the leading international

credit rating organizations. The rating affirms the financial strength and stability of Chubb Life

Hong Kong and its important contribution to Chubb’s international life

insurance operations.

Chubb Life Hong Kong has received an “A+” local currency long-term financial strength and credit rating with a “stable outlook” from Standard & Poor’s (S&P).

Mr. Michael Ho, President of

Chubb Life Hong Kong, said, “We are proud that Chubb Life Hong Kong has been

accredited with the strong rating assigned by S&P, which is a testament to our

financial strength and robust capital position. Despite recent challenging

market conditions, we have maintained our business presence with strong

capitalization in the highly competitive insurance market in Hong Kong. With

the affirmation from S&P, we will continue to embrace growth opportunities with

our admired brand, innovative product offerings, and strong distribution and

management. We will also continue to receive the support of the Chubb Group in

our mission to craft and deliver the very best insurance solutions to our

clients in Hong Kong.”

For more details and the full report,

please click here.

About Chubb Life Hong Kong

Chubb Life is the international

life insurance division of Chubb. In Asia, Chubb Life operates in Hong Kong SAR,

Indonesia, Korea, Myanmar, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam, and participates in a

joint-venture in China. Chubb

Life has been in Hong Kong since 1976. To meet the financial protection and

wealth management needs of its broad range of customers, Chubb Life Hong Kong

(Chubb Life Insurance Company Ltd.) offers a range of life protection, savings,

accident and health insurance solutions through agents and brokers. Additional information can be found at: http://life.chubb.com/hk

About Chubb

Chubb is the world’s largest publicly

traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries

and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty

insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and

life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we

assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay

our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive

product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional

financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited

is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the

S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York,

London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 33,000 people

worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com