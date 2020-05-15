Chubb Life Hong Kong Assigned “A+” Financial Strength Rating with “Outlook Stable” from Standard & Poor’s
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media
OutReach – 15 May 2020 – Chubb Life
Hong Kong is pleased to announce that it has received an “A+” local currency
long-term financial strength and credit rating with a “stable outlook” from
Standard & Poor’s (S&P), one of the leading international
credit rating organizations. The rating affirms the financial strength and stability of Chubb Life
Hong Kong and its important contribution to Chubb’s international life
insurance operations.
Mr. Michael Ho, President of
Chubb Life Hong Kong, said, “We are proud that Chubb Life Hong Kong has been
accredited with the strong rating assigned by S&P, which is a testament to our
financial strength and robust capital position. Despite recent challenging
market conditions, we have maintained our business presence with strong
capitalization in the highly competitive insurance market in Hong Kong. With
the affirmation from S&P, we will continue to embrace growth opportunities with
our admired brand, innovative product offerings, and strong distribution and
management. We will also continue to receive the support of the Chubb Group in
our mission to craft and deliver the very best insurance solutions to our
clients in Hong Kong.”
About Chubb Life Hong Kong
Chubb Life is the international
life insurance division of Chubb. In Asia, Chubb Life operates in Hong Kong SAR,
Indonesia, Korea, Myanmar, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam, and participates in a
joint-venture in China. Chubb
Life has been in Hong Kong since 1976. To meet the financial protection and
wealth management needs of its broad range of customers, Chubb Life Hong Kong
(Chubb Life Insurance Company Ltd.) offers a range of life protection, savings,
accident and health insurance solutions through agents and brokers. Additional information can be found at: http://life.chubb.com/hk
About Chubb
Chubb is the world’s largest publicly
traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries
and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty
insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and
life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we
assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay
our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive
product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional
financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited
is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the
S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York,
London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 33,000 people
worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com