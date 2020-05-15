Community initiatives of small infrastructure provide access to drinking water and generate employment for the poor

DADU: Thardeep Rural Development Program successfully implemented the schemes of drinking water, drainage, sanitation, culverts, and brick pavement in village streets in remote arid region of Dadu and Jamshoro districts.

The poor communities join hands to build small schemes of drinking water, drainage, sanitation, culverts, and brick pavement in village streets.

CEO TDP Dr Allah Nawaz Samoo while briefing about community Physical Infra structure carried out by TRDP and completed in Dadu and Jamshoro districts here at his office in Dadu here on Friday.

He was accompanied by Jai Parkash, program manager success, and Engr. Zohaib Soomro Coordinator CPI-Community Physical Infra structure.

He said that the schemes completed in the shortest period of one year are benefitting more than 400,000 populations in 556 villages.

He said that some 25000 poor villagers worked on the schemes and contributed labor share of PKR.26 Million.

He said that Thardeep Rural Development Program (TRDP) provided financial support of PKR 300 million to community led village organizations to build the schemes under the project funded by European Union.

He further briefed that without involving contractors, the community village organizations with support of engineers from TRDP undertook the entire process of planning, designing and executing the schemes.

He said that this participatory process involves identification of need for the specific scheme.

He said that the community women undertake assessment to decide about which scheme they want. He said that the needs thus collected are then enlisted in village development plans which village organizations design with specifications of scheme and details of work plan and budget.

He said that the village organizations share the plans with TRDP soliciting technical and financial He said that support along with offering contribution from village community.

He said that TRDP impart training to community volunteers on operation and maintenance of the scheme.

He said that TRDP also impart training to community women volunteers on the importance of sanitation and self-hygiene. The volunteers then conduct sessions and raise awareness of communities on the sanitation, health and hygiene. Having water at the doorsteps saves time of village women to actively participate in such sessions and start small enterprises within their houses.

He said that the community volunteers have also rehabilitated non-functioning schemes which were provided by Government. Mostly such schemes were run on diesel engines, and lack of system for paying bills of diesel render them non-functioning. He said that the community volunteers switched the schemes to solar energy and made use of them.

He said that Hundreds of poor households have set up small farms taking advantage of availability of water.

He said that they sale vegetables using the link roads built by village organizations connecting their villages with the main roads and town markets.

He said that during lockdown the vegetables grown at the small community farms were the main source of supply for towns.

