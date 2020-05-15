Dasin Real Estate and Stan Group Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Establish a Strong Alliance in Building a High-quality Elderly Care Industry in the Greater Bay Area
Dasin Real Estate and Stan Group sign the
Memorandum of Understanding successfully.
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 14 May 2020 – The signing
ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Dasin Real Estate and
Stan Group on the “Dasin⠐ Sunshine
City” project was completed successfully by holding simultaneously in mainland China
and Hong Kong — at the Zhongshan Headquarters of Dasin Holdings and the Hong
Kong office of Stan Group. Mr. Zhang Kai Cheng¸ Chairman of the Board of Dasin
Holdings, Mr. Ken Lin, General Manager
of The Strategic Investment Center of Dasin Holdings, Stan Tang, Chairman of
Stan Group, and Gilbert Wong, Executive Director of GEAR Financial, as well as
the management representatives of both parties have attended the signing
ceremony.
Due to the coronavirus
outbreak, the signing ceremony of the MoU of the “Dasin⠐
Sunshine City” project was conducted through live streaming, and under the
witness of the representatives of both parties. The MoU signifies the strategic
cooperation of Dasin Real Estate and Stan Group, which harnessed the resources of
both parties, on the operation of the senior care property and the ancillary
facilities of “medicine, food, housing, transportation” in the
Greater Bay Area, establishing the “Dasin⠐ Sunshine City” project as a high-quality and outstanding
retirement community.
Mr. Ken
Lin, General Manager of The Strategic Investment Center of Dasin Holdings depicted, “This
partnership establishes a strong alliance and brings about a mutually
beneficial cooperation. On one hand, we may expand into the Hong Kong market as
the partnership helps Hong Kong customers to be more familiar with the “Dasin⠐ Sunshine City” project. On the
other hand, the “Dasin⠐ Sunshine
City” project may incorporate the advanced service concept and the
operation management of Hong Kong’s high-end senior care organisation, which
raise the influence and popularity of the project. Therefore, with this cooperation,
we hope to complement each other through sharing of resources, accomplishing
mutual development!”
Mr. Stan
Tang, Chairman of Stan Group said, “Creating shared value is
the corporate mission of Stan Group. We aspire to pursue business success while
responding to the need of society. Stan Group is aware of the rapidly ageing
population in Hong Kong and mainland, and we have been actively developing
high-end senior care business to provide quality senior care services to the community.
I believe by combining the strength of Dasin Real Estate with the rich
management experience of Stan Group in hotels, F&B, and clubhouse over the
years, topped with the professional senior service team of the Pine Care Group
(HKEX: 1989), we will create a synergy that injects excellent and professional
service standard into the “Dasin⠐ Sunshine City” project and thus elevates value of the project to
the next level. The partnership not only marks a significant milestone of Stan
Group as we expand our senior care services business to the Greater Bay Area, it
will also enhance the service standard of the senior care industry in the
Greater Bay Area.”
Upon
signing of this MoU, both parties expressed the will to work side-by-side and
develop a closer partnership for the “ageing-in-place” market in the
Greater Bay Area, making full use of and integrating the advantages of their
respective enterprises’ core strength for in-depth and comprehensive
cooperation. Providing Hong Kong’s senior citizens with high-quality senior
care services in the Greater Bay Area will be a mean to resolve the pressure
brought by the ageing population and the shortage of land. The project will create
a win-win situation where an outstanding community is constructed for the senior
citizens.
For more information about the “Dasin⠐ Sunshine City” project, please
visit
https://www.dasinliving.com.
About Dasin Real Estate
Dasin
Real Estate co., LTD belongs to Dasin Holdings, which is a real estate
development enterprise established in 2001, headquartered in Zhongshan city,
Guangdong province.
Founded
in 1984, Zhongshan Dasin Holdings Co., Ltd. (Dasin Holdings) is a large
ecological chain private enterprise with businesses in commercial, real estate,
building, property service, retail, catering, food, hotel, technology,
education, culture, finance, medical treatment and land transport. With the
mission of “better satisfying the demand of customers and urban development”,
it is committed to becoming a diversified industrial group with excellent
commercial real estate as the foundation, with leading commercial investment
and operation capabilities, and a complete commercial ecological chain.
About Stan Group
Stan Group (Holdings) Limited (“Stan Group” or
“the Group”) is a leading conglomerate rooted in property with a wide array of
diverse businesses. Committed to sustainable business development and social
investment, the Group manages a HK$75 billion real
estate portfolio in strategic partnership with the Tang Shing-bor family and
operates more than 40 respected brands across six business pillars: property,
hospitality, communication services, financial services and two pillars driven
by The STILE, innovative businesses with social purposes, namely senior care
services and entrepreneurial platform. Dedicated to innovation, collaboration,
human focus and entrepreneurship, the Group’s core values empower it to achieve
the vision of driving the vibrancy of society, and the mission of creating
shared value (CSV) for shareholders, business partners, customers, employees
and the community at large.