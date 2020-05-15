Dasin Real Estate and Stan Group Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Establish a Strong Alliance in Building a High-quality Elderly Care Industry in the Greater Bay Area

Dasin Real Estate and Stan Group sign the

Memorandum of Understanding successfully.

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 14 May 2020 – The signing

ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Dasin Real Estate and

Stan Group on the “Dasin⠐ Sunshine

City” project was completed successfully by holding simultaneously in mainland China

and Hong Kong — at the Zhongshan Headquarters of Dasin Holdings and the Hong

Kong office of Stan Group. Mr. Zhang Kai Cheng¸ Chairman of the Board of Dasin

Holdings, Mr. Ken Lin, General Manager

of The Strategic Investment Center of Dasin Holdings, Stan Tang, Chairman of

Stan Group, and Gilbert Wong, Executive Director of GEAR Financial, as well as

the management representatives of both parties have attended the signing

ceremony.

Due to the coronavirus

outbreak, the signing ceremony of the MoU of the “Dasin⠐

Sunshine City” project was conducted through live streaming, and under the

witness of the representatives of both parties. The MoU signifies the strategic

cooperation of Dasin Real Estate and Stan Group, which harnessed the resources of

both parties, on the operation of the senior care property and the ancillary

facilities of “medicine, food, housing, transportation” in the

Greater Bay Area, establishing the “Dasin⠐ Sunshine City” project as a high-quality and outstanding

retirement community.

Mr. Ken

Lin, General Manager of The Strategic Investment Center of Dasin Holdings depicted, “This

partnership establishes a strong alliance and brings about a mutually

beneficial cooperation. On one hand, we may expand into the Hong Kong market as

the partnership helps Hong Kong customers to be more familiar with the “Dasin⠐ Sunshine City” project. On the

other hand, the “Dasin⠐ Sunshine

City” project may incorporate the advanced service concept and the

operation management of Hong Kong’s high-end senior care organisation, which

raise the influence and popularity of the project. Therefore, with this cooperation,

we hope to complement each other through sharing of resources, accomplishing

mutual development!”

Mr. Stan

Tang, Chairman of Stan Group said, “Creating shared value is

the corporate mission of Stan Group. We aspire to pursue business success while

responding to the need of society. Stan Group is aware of the rapidly ageing

population in Hong Kong and mainland, and we have been actively developing

high-end senior care business to provide quality senior care services to the community.

I believe by combining the strength of Dasin Real Estate with the rich

management experience of Stan Group in hotels, F&B, and clubhouse over the

years, topped with the professional senior service team of the Pine Care Group

(HKEX: 1989), we will create a synergy that injects excellent and professional

service standard into the “Dasin⠐ Sunshine City” project and thus elevates value of the project to

the next level. The partnership not only marks a significant milestone of Stan

Group as we expand our senior care services business to the Greater Bay Area, it

will also enhance the service standard of the senior care industry in the

Greater Bay Area.”

Upon

signing of this MoU, both parties expressed the will to work side-by-side and

develop a closer partnership for the “ageing-in-place” market in the

Greater Bay Area, making full use of and integrating the advantages of their

respective enterprises’ core strength for in-depth and comprehensive

cooperation. Providing Hong Kong’s senior citizens with high-quality senior

care services in the Greater Bay Area will be a mean to resolve the pressure

brought by the ageing population and the shortage of land. The project will create

a win-win situation where an outstanding community is constructed for the senior

citizens.

For more information about the “Dasin⠐ Sunshine City” project, please

visit

https://www.dasinliving.com.

About Dasin Real Estate

Dasin

Real Estate co., LTD belongs to Dasin Holdings, which is a real estate

development enterprise established in 2001, headquartered in Zhongshan city,

Guangdong province.

Founded

in 1984, Zhongshan Dasin Holdings Co., Ltd. (Dasin Holdings) is a large

ecological chain private enterprise with businesses in commercial, real estate,

building, property service, retail, catering, food, hotel, technology,

education, culture, finance, medical treatment and land transport. With the

mission of “better satisfying the demand of customers and urban development”,

it is committed to becoming a diversified industrial group with excellent

commercial real estate as the foundation, with leading commercial investment

and operation capabilities, and a complete commercial ecological chain.

About Stan Group

Stan Group (Holdings) Limited (“Stan Group” or

“the Group”) is a leading conglomerate rooted in property with a wide array of

diverse businesses. Committed to sustainable business development and social

investment, the Group manages a HK$75 billion real

estate portfolio in strategic partnership with the Tang Shing-bor family and

operates more than 40 respected brands across six business pillars: property,

hospitality, communication services, financial services and two pillars driven

by The STILE, innovative businesses with social purposes, namely senior care

services and entrepreneurial platform. Dedicated to innovation, collaboration,

human focus and entrepreneurship, the Group’s core values empower it to achieve

the vision of driving the vibrancy of society, and the mission of creating

shared value (CSV) for shareholders, business partners, customers, employees

and the community at large.