DHL Global Forwarding boosts its leadership team in Central and Southern Africa

DUBAI,

UAE – Media OutReach – May 15,

2020 – To further

solidify its market-leading position, DHL Global Forwarding, the international

frontrunner in air, ocean and road freight solutions, has made some key appointments

to its leadership teams in Central and Southern Africa.

Egidio Monteiro, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding (Southern Africa)

Central

Africa

Veronique Ebenye

Epangue has been appointed to lead the team in Cameroon, and Alassane Mare,

CEO, DHL Global Forwarding, Central Africa will take on the additional

responsibility as country manager for Gabon.

“Collectively,

Gabon and Cameroon form the largest economies in Central Africa with real Gross

Domestic Product (GDP) growth poised to stay at about 3.5% this year if measures to contain

covid-19 is fruitful. Appointing DHL veteran Veronique to lead the team in

Cameroon whilst I focus on developing our business in Gabon could not come at a

better time,” said Alassane Mare, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding (Central Africa),

who will double hat as country manager of Gabon. “I’m confident that we have

the best teams in place to continue serving the needs of our customers.”

Alassane Mare — CEO, DHL Global

Forwarding (Central Africa) and Country Manager in Gabon

Alassane Mare

has been with the Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPDHL Group) for approximately 20

years, of which he spent more than a decade with DHL Global Forwarding across

various functions such as sales, operations, as well as airfreight and ocean

freight product teams. Prior to assuming the role of CEO for Central Africa in

early 2019, he was the Country Manager for Cameroon. In this dual role, Mare

will lead the region based out of Gabon and will focus on developing DHL’s

expertise in the mining, wood, and oil and gas sectors in Central Africa.

Veronique Ebenye Epangue — Country

manager for DHL Global Forwarding in Cameroon

Veronique Ebenye Epangue joined DPDHL Group in 1999 as a

trainee at DHL Express, before climbing the ranks across customer service and

sales. In 2009, she joined DHL Global Forwarding as a sales executive, and rose

to become the Head of Sales and Customer Service by 2016. With her extensive

background in customer service, she is looking forward to sharpening the team’s

focus on customer centricity by emphasizing on training programs that will

equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to deliver excellent

services.

Southern

Africa

Tidiane Diop

and Shuvai Mugadza

have been appointed country managers for Mozambique and Zimbabwe

respectively.

Tidiane Diop — Country Manager, DHL

Global Forwarding in Mozambique

Tidiane Diop

joined DHL Global Forwarding in April this year, after spending six years as a

Senior Trade Logistics Advisor with the International Trade Center (ITC) in

Geneva, Switzerland, advising on digital trade and e-commerce logistics strategies

across Africa, Europe and Central Asia. . Before joining ITC, Diop was the

Country Manager for DHL Freight in Morocco and have held various positions at

the World Bank as a private sector specialist in the transport sector.

Shuvai

Mugadza — Country manager for DHL Global Forwarding in Zimbabwe

After spending about 15 years in the Fast-Moving Consumer

Goods (FMCG) sector, Shuvai Mugadza moved

into the logistics sector in 2016 as a customer executive at DHL Express in

Zimbabwe. She transitioned to Head of Sales and Marketing at DHL Global

Forwarding in August 2019, before being appointed country manager. Since

assuming the role, she has invested in upskilling the team especially in the

areas of compliance, to ensure we maintain the highest operating standards in a

fully compliant ecosystem.

Both of them will report

to Egidio Monteiro, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding

(Southern Africa). Monteiro said, “The countries in Southern Africa have been

on a good growth trajectory, with GDP per capita on the rise in the last few

years. The new leadership team’s robust knowledge of the local markets coupled

with their international experience will make DHL strong partners to our

customers not just in Zimbabwe and Mozambique but also in the region.”

