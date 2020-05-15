DHL Global Forwarding boosts its leadership team in Central and Southern Africa
DUBAI,
UAE – Media OutReach – May 15,
2020 – To further
solidify its market-leading position, DHL Global Forwarding, the international
frontrunner in air, ocean and road freight solutions, has made some key appointments
to its leadership teams in Central and Southern Africa.
Egidio Monteiro, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding (Southern Africa)
Central
Africa
Veronique Ebenye
Epangue has been appointed to lead the team in Cameroon, and Alassane Mare,
CEO, DHL Global Forwarding, Central Africa will take on the additional
responsibility as country manager for Gabon.
“Collectively,
Gabon and Cameroon form the largest economies in Central Africa with real Gross
Domestic Product (GDP) growth poised to stay at about 3.5% this year if measures to contain
covid-19 is fruitful. Appointing DHL veteran Veronique to lead the team in
Cameroon whilst I focus on developing our business in Gabon could not come at a
better time,” said Alassane Mare, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding (Central Africa),
who will double hat as country manager of Gabon. “I’m confident that we have
the best teams in place to continue serving the needs of our customers.”
- Alassane Mare — CEO, DHL Global
Forwarding (Central Africa) and Country Manager in Gabon
Alassane Mare
has been with the Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPDHL Group) for approximately 20
years, of which he spent more than a decade with DHL Global Forwarding across
various functions such as sales, operations, as well as airfreight and ocean
freight product teams. Prior to assuming the role of CEO for Central Africa in
early 2019, he was the Country Manager for Cameroon. In this dual role, Mare
will lead the region based out of Gabon and will focus on developing DHL’s
expertise in the mining, wood, and oil and gas sectors in Central Africa.
- Veronique Ebenye Epangue — Country
manager for DHL Global Forwarding in Cameroon
Veronique Ebenye Epangue joined DPDHL Group in 1999 as a
trainee at DHL Express, before climbing the ranks across customer service and
sales. In 2009, she joined DHL Global Forwarding as a sales executive, and rose
to become the Head of Sales and Customer Service by 2016. With her extensive
background in customer service, she is looking forward to sharpening the team’s
focus on customer centricity by emphasizing on training programs that will
equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to deliver excellent
services.
Southern
Africa
Tidiane Diop
and Shuvai Mugadza
have been appointed country managers for Mozambique and Zimbabwe
respectively.
- Tidiane Diop — Country Manager, DHL
Global Forwarding in Mozambique
Tidiane Diop
joined DHL Global Forwarding in April this year, after spending six years as a
Senior Trade Logistics Advisor with the International Trade Center (ITC) in
Geneva, Switzerland, advising on digital trade and e-commerce logistics strategies
across Africa, Europe and Central Asia. . Before joining ITC, Diop was the
Country Manager for DHL Freight in Morocco and have held various positions at
the World Bank as a private sector specialist in the transport sector.
- Shuvai
Mugadza — Country manager for DHL Global Forwarding in Zimbabwe
After spending about 15 years in the Fast-Moving Consumer
Goods (FMCG) sector, Shuvai Mugadza moved
into the logistics sector in 2016 as a customer executive at DHL Express in
Zimbabwe. She transitioned to Head of Sales and Marketing at DHL Global
Forwarding in August 2019, before being appointed country manager. Since
assuming the role, she has invested in upskilling the team especially in the
areas of compliance, to ensure we maintain the highest operating standards in a
fully compliant ecosystem.
Both of them will report
to Egidio Monteiro, CEO, DHL Global Forwarding
(Southern Africa). Monteiro said, “The countries in Southern Africa have been
on a good growth trajectory, with GDP per capita on the rise in the last few
years. The new leadership team’s robust knowledge of the local markets coupled
with their international experience will make DHL strong partners to our
customers not just in Zimbabwe and Mozambique but also in the region.”
