Sports science webinar series begin for Sri Lankan coaches to-day

World’s leading sports professionals will engage on a chat show for one week beginning Saturday. The Online chat show has been organized in consultation with the Indians by VI Nanayakkara, a Sri Lankan, who is heading the Gold March Sports and is a specialist in Brand Management and Marketing Research of Avaaya Research.

“The sports science webinar series has been arranged for the Sri Lankan coaches and sports lovers,” speaking exclusively he said.

On Saturday, India’s sports science expert Mr. Decline Leitao will hold its views on “Getting back to sports with sports specific strength & conditioning for Sri Lankan body types”.

On Monday, Dr. Daminda Attarnayake, the sports physician, who recently briefed Sri Lankan cricket captains (Dimuth Karunaratne and Lasith Malinga) will offer her views on “Roles of sports testing in preventing sports injuries”.

India’s Sports Injury Specialist Dr. Chirag Thonse will offer his views on “Common sports injuries and how to tackle them”.

Dr. (Mrs.) Chaitanaya Sridhar, the Indian sports and performance psychologist who did her PH.D in Australia has consented to offer her views on “unlocking & nurturing the Champion living within young Sri Lankan athletes”. “Will also held such seminars for cricket only in future”, Nanayakkara signed off.

