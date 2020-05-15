TUV Rheinland Reminds the Safety of Bamboo Food Contact Products

Must bamboo products be natural?

HONG

KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 14

May 2020 – “Circular economy” has become a buzzword s for development

now! In a nutshell, circular economy is about “how not to make

waste.” Consumers have become cautious in reducing the use of disposable

items such as disposable coffee cups, disposable tableware, and so on. They are

eager and willing to accept new environmentally friendly products. There are

more and more “bamboo coffee cups” and “bamboo tableware” on the market. They

often claim to be made of natural materials and can be decomposed after

disposal. But are these bamboo coffee cups and tableware really safe and

environmentally friendly?

Doubts about safety of bamboo melamine tableware

This

type of bamboo coffee cup and tableware is formed by melamine -formaldehyde

resin reinforced with bamboo fibres, also known as “bamboo-melamine”. The melamine

part maintain the shape and stability of cups and tableware, while the added

bamboo fiber will provide the material an attractive natural bamboo look.

According

to the German consumer organization Stiftung Warentest, the use of bamboo

melamine cups containing hot coffee or tea released melamine substances on all

tested samples. The German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) found

that using a bamboo melamine cup containing a 70 °C hot drink releases more

harmful substances than a traditional melamine resin cup, and BfR estimates

that continuing to use bamboo melamine cups repeatedly in a prolonged period of

time will cause serious harm to health. Among the notified cases recorded in

the European Union (EU) by Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed (RASFF), 37

cases since 2019 have been related to the release of excessive formaldehyde and

melamine from bamboo-related food contact products.

Food

contact product safety

experts at TUV Rheinland said, “Bamboo

melamine releases more formaldehyde and melamine than traditional plastic melamine

coffee cups and tableware. The melamine resin is resistant to temperatures up

to about 70 °C. But when the melamine resin is mixed with high percentage of bamboo

(up to 50%), it can cause weakening of the structure. When the bamboo comes in

contact with hot food or beverages, it will enlarge its surface and causes the

melamine structure to become more porous and permeable. Hot liquid can

penetrate into the resin and causing breakdown of the material into substances

like melamine and formaldehyde much more easily and these substances end up

coming into the foods.” Melamine can cause disorders of the bladder and renal

system, and formaldehyde can even cause cancer.

TUV

Rheinland recommends that consumers avoid using products such as bamboo melamine

coffee cups and tableware for high-temperature beverages or foods. When buying

or using tableware, glassware, ceramics or storage containers, consumers should

purchase from reputable retailers which products have passed food contact

testing to ensure that no harmful substances will be passed into the food. TUV

Rheinland’s laboratories can perform food contact safety

testing on food contact products and materials

in accordance with German (LFGB), European Union, United States and other

countries’or regions’ regulations, non-intentionally

added substances (NIAS) ensuring that

products are safe and free of restricted harmful substances.

Biodegradable?

Products

such as bamboo melamine coffee cups and tableware are often promoted as

environmentally friendly, biodegradable or made from renewable raw materials.

Although bamboo itself is a compostable material, if it is added to a melamine

resin, it becomes a plastic product as a whole and is not biodegradable. Biodegradable

product testing generally examines a product’s compostable materials,

intermediates and additives as well as final characteristics and composition.

Each of these features must undergo chemical, biodegradability, disintegration

and ecotoxicity testing or assessment. TUV

Rheinland’s biodegradation testing

laboratory in Greater China is recognized by DIN CERTCO, the Biodegradable

Products Institute (BPI) and the Australian Bioplastics Association (ABA). From

the testing of biodegradability to technical support services and certification

of the biodegradable products, we aim to provide manufacturers and exporters

with comprehensive solutions to speed up their access to global markets and give

confidence to users on sustainable products.

About TUV Rheinland

TUV

Rheinland is a global leader in independent inspection services, founded nearly

150 years ago. The group maintains a worldwide presence of more than 20,000

people; annual turnover is EUR 2 billion. Its independent experts stand for

quality and safety for people, technology and the environment in nearly all

aspects of life. TUV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and

services, oversees projects, and helps to shape processes and information

security for companies. Its experts train people in a wide range of careers and

industries. To this end, TUV Rheinland employs a global network of approved

labs, testing and education centers. Since 2006, TUV Rheinland has been a

member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat

corruption. Website: www.TUV.com