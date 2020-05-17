Beautiful valley of Ayun is famous for colorful garden of roses

CHITRAL: Ayun is the beautiful valley of Chitral where nature has endowed this valley with immense beauty but the beautiful buds of the area have also added to it. There is a flower garden in every other house of the valley which has different types, varieties, and colorful flowering plants. It seems that the people here compete with each other for nothing else but only flower gardens, which is why that every house have one beautiful flower garden in this valley.

But the garden in the house of Haji Mehboob Azam is something else. It seems that he has beaten everyone. There are many types and colors of flowers in this beautiful garden. There are more than twenty types and colors of roses alone. These eye-catching flowers attract tourists.

To take care of this garden, Mehboob Azam has specially invited Fida Hussain, a professional and experienced financier/Male from Peshawar who takes care of these flowers. According to him, this beautiful garden has a variety of roses, jellies, dog flowers, pansies, petunias, as well as fruit plants, including Malta, cherries, fruit, lemon, pear, and many more. Fruit trees are also found.

Chitral beautiful floweers at Azam houe Ayun

Fida Hussain says that whenever a tourist comes to Ayun, he must come here to see this beautiful garden and take pictures here. The flowers in this garden are specially planted with special training in which flowers of each category are planted in their own beds which look very nice. In this age of narcissism and anxiety, when a person comes to see this beautiful garden, he forgets the sorrows of the world and lives a peaceful life for a few moments, and seeing this natural beauty refreshes the mind. And he remains mentally and physically healthy and saves from various diseases.

It should be noted that the special thing about this garden is that a drain and a waterfall-like place has been made for water from where when waterfalls, its own special music makes a person emotional. The beauty of this palace-like house is further enhanced by the garden in which most of the flowers have been imported.

