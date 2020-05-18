Boutir and iClick form Strategic Partnership

Boutir benefits from

iClick’s 900+ million Chinese consumers’ datasets

Increases the

technological sophistication of Boutir’s ad marketing campaigns

Empowers digital

marketing solutions for SMEs on the Boutir platform

HONG KONG, CHINA

– Media OutReach – 18 May

2020 – Boutir, a

social mobile commerce solutions provider and multi-channel commerce platform,

announced today that it has entered into an agreement with iClick

Interactive Asia Group Limited (“iClick”, Nasdaq: ICLK), whereby

iClick will become a strategic partner of Boutir. With its commitment to helping

SMEs develop business opportunities, Boutir expects that this strategic partnership

will help SMEs enhance long-term

profitability and competitiveness through better deployment of digital

marketing solutions and engagement with customers.

Digital marketing has been a major

trend in recent years, and social media platforms have disrupted marketing

paradigms. In the rapidly-changing markets, SMEs must be equipped with strong

digital marketing capabilities, understand consumer trends, and manage online

marketing activities autonomously. With social media marketing, SMEs can now

access customer profiles, allowing them to analyze customer preferences and

develop tailored marketing strategies using customers’ browsing and

transactional data through their branded online stores. This helps increase

brand visibility, sales, and inventory turnover. As market information becomes

increasingly fragmented, SMEs rely more on mobile phones for business

intelligence, making mobile apps even more relevant to their digital marketing

model.

This

partnership represents a “win-win” outcome for Boutir and iClick. Facebook currently uses Pixel, a

customized audience engagement service, to retarget past visitors of a site and

track those with previous interactions with the site for conversion. However, with high

technology entry barriers, many SMEs are unfamiliar with Facebook advertising and often adopt the

wrong strategy or have no strategy, which can lead to fast depletion of their

advertising budget and compromised advertising results.

Earlier this year, Boutir became a

Facebook Preferred Partner for Commerce and a Google Partner for AdWords in

Hong Kong, and it was the first vendor in the region with a mobile app

launching an online store. In June, Boutir’s In-App Ad Buying Feature Program will

further help merchants automatically install the Facebook Pixel tracking code

through its interface API under the program, thereby establishing product

catalogue, real-time links to Facebook store and dynamic ads to promote their

products. Merchants can place Facebook and Google conversion ads directly and use

the accumulated post-ad data — beyond the current target, retarget and

lookalike features. This enables SMEs to engage potential customers with better

targeted marketing campaigns and gain revenue directly.

Boutir is anchored on four core

values: Simple, Mobile, Social and Data. Boutir serves primarily SMEs,

micro-businesses and KOLs. With a loyal user base of both individuals and

corporate merchants, Boutir has been able to quickly make inroads into the Southeast

Asian market with an easy-to-use, full-mobile experience and an interface that

caters for the region’s user habits.

Boutir’s strategic

partnership with iClick provides the following opportunities for Boutir and

the SMEs on its platform:

The behaviorial data of iClick’s 900+ million

users will allow Boutir to increase the technological sophistication of its ad

marketing campaigns and deliver digital marketing solutions for the merchants

on its platform;

users will allow Boutir to increase the technological sophistication of its ad marketing campaigns and deliver digital marketing solutions for the merchants on its platform; Merchants will have access to marketing capital

and targeted marketing solutions on Boutir to increase ad conversion; and

and targeted marketing solutions on Boutir to increase ad conversion; and Access to iClick’s O2O resources in Southeast

Asia will facilitate Boutir’s expansion in the region and accelerate merchants’

adoption of social media e-commerce on the Boutir platform.

Eric Ng, Founder of Boutir said, “We are very excited and

pleased to welcome iClick as one of our key strategic partners. iClick is a

well-known independent marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in the

region. To help SMEs achieve marketing autonomy and ultimate success, Boutir

and iClick share the vision of helping SMEs improve their marketing experience.

Our mission is to help every SME, regardless of size or experience, become more

effective and precise in its online, content and social media marketing

strategies. We look forward to seeing the synergy of our relationship generate

effective results in the future.”

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

iClick Interactive Asia Group

Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is an independent online marketing and enterprise data

solutions provider, which connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China.

Built on cutting-edge technologies, iClick’s proprietary platform provides possesses

omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfils various marketing objectives in

a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic

marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong,

iClick was established in 2009 and is currently operating in ten locations

worldwide, including Asia and Europe.





About Boutir Limited

Established in 2015, Boutir Limited

is a social mobile commerce solutions provider and multi-channel commerce

platform for individuals and corporate retailers to set up online stores and

run a retail business through mobile apps. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Boutir

currently works with 86K+ merchants, 2M products and 1M monthly active

consumers, and has expanded into Southeast Asia.

Website: https://www.boutir.com/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/boutir.hk