Boutir and iClick form Strategic Partnership
- Boutir benefits from
iClick’s 900+ million Chinese consumers’ datasets
- Increases the
technological sophistication of Boutir’s ad marketing campaigns
- Empowers digital
marketing solutions for SMEs on the Boutir platform
HONG KONG, CHINA
– Media OutReach – 18 May
2020 – Boutir, a
social mobile commerce solutions provider and multi-channel commerce platform,
announced today that it has entered into an agreement with iClick
Interactive Asia Group Limited (“iClick”, Nasdaq: ICLK), whereby
iClick will become a strategic partner of Boutir. With its commitment to helping
SMEs develop business opportunities, Boutir expects that this strategic partnership
will help SMEs enhance long-term
profitability and competitiveness through better deployment of digital
marketing solutions and engagement with customers.
Digital marketing has been a major
trend in recent years, and social media platforms have disrupted marketing
paradigms. In the rapidly-changing markets, SMEs must be equipped with strong
digital marketing capabilities, understand consumer trends, and manage online
marketing activities autonomously. With social media marketing, SMEs can now
access customer profiles, allowing them to analyze customer preferences and
develop tailored marketing strategies using customers’ browsing and
transactional data through their branded online stores. This helps increase
brand visibility, sales, and inventory turnover. As market information becomes
increasingly fragmented, SMEs rely more on mobile phones for business
intelligence, making mobile apps even more relevant to their digital marketing
model.
This
partnership represents a “win-win” outcome for Boutir and iClick. Facebook currently uses Pixel, a
customized audience engagement service, to retarget past visitors of a site and
track those with previous interactions with the site for conversion. However, with high
technology entry barriers, many SMEs are unfamiliar with Facebook advertising and often adopt the
wrong strategy or have no strategy, which can lead to fast depletion of their
advertising budget and compromised advertising results.
Earlier this year, Boutir became a
Facebook Preferred Partner for Commerce and a Google Partner for AdWords in
Hong Kong, and it was the first vendor in the region with a mobile app
launching an online store. In June, Boutir’s In-App Ad Buying Feature Program will
further help merchants automatically install the Facebook Pixel tracking code
through its interface API under the program, thereby establishing product
catalogue, real-time links to Facebook store and dynamic ads to promote their
products. Merchants can place Facebook and Google conversion ads directly and use
the accumulated post-ad data — beyond the current target, retarget and
lookalike features. This enables SMEs to engage potential customers with better
targeted marketing campaigns and gain revenue directly.
Boutir is anchored on four core
values: Simple, Mobile, Social and Data. Boutir serves primarily SMEs,
micro-businesses and KOLs. With a loyal user base of both individuals and
corporate merchants, Boutir has been able to quickly make inroads into the Southeast
Asian market with an easy-to-use, full-mobile experience and an interface that
caters for the region’s user habits.
Boutir’s strategic
partnership with iClick provides the following opportunities for Boutir and
the SMEs on its platform:
- The behaviorial data of iClick’s 900+ million
users will allow Boutir to increase the technological sophistication of its ad
marketing campaigns and deliver digital marketing solutions for the merchants
on its platform;
- Merchants will have access to marketing capital
and targeted marketing solutions on Boutir to increase ad conversion; and
- Access to iClick’s O2O resources in Southeast
Asia will facilitate Boutir’s expansion in the region and accelerate merchants’
adoption of social media e-commerce on the Boutir platform.
Eric Ng, Founder of Boutir said, “We are very excited and
pleased to welcome iClick as one of our key strategic partners. iClick is a
well-known independent marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in the
region. To help SMEs achieve marketing autonomy and ultimate success, Boutir
and iClick share the vision of helping SMEs improve their marketing experience.
Our mission is to help every SME, regardless of size or experience, become more
effective and precise in its online, content and social media marketing
strategies. We look forward to seeing the synergy of our relationship generate
effective results in the future.”
About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited
iClick Interactive Asia Group
Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is an independent online marketing and enterprise data
solutions provider, which connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China.
Built on cutting-edge technologies, iClick’s proprietary platform provides possesses
omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfils various marketing objectives in
a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic
marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong,
iClick was established in 2009 and is currently operating in ten locations
worldwide, including Asia and Europe.
About Boutir Limited
Established in 2015, Boutir Limited
is a social mobile commerce solutions provider and multi-channel commerce
platform for individuals and corporate retailers to set up online stores and
run a retail business through mobile apps. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Boutir
currently works with 86K+ merchants, 2M products and 1M monthly active
consumers, and has expanded into Southeast Asia.
Website: https://www.boutir.com/
FB: https://www.facebook.com/boutir.hk