Waterhole Attacks and Phishing Identified as Singapore’s Top Cyber Threat Vectors in 2019, Contributing to 84% of Cyberattacks: Ensign InfoSecurity Report
The report also uncovered a surge in activities from the threat actor group, APT32, in Singapore and identified the Emotet malware as a rising threat in 2019
Threat Landscape 2019 report, which identified waterhole attacks, a
strategic website compromise attack, and phishing as the nation’s top threat
vectors in 2019, accounting for 84% of all cyberattacks detected.
The report also revealed that the high technology[1] industry in Singapore is the top target for threat
actors in 2019. Companies in this sector are attractive targets as threat
actors want to exploit their data centre infrastructure to expand their botnet
activities as well as target other organisations whose servers are being hosted
there.
In 2019, the top
five most targeted sectors in Singapore are:
This report was generated using
Ensign’s proprietary tools and data models, including Ensign Singapore-centric Cyber
Threat Intelligence,
Cyber Threat Detection & Analytics engine, and the Ensign IP360
platform which profiles activities and behaviours of anonymous IPs in
enterprise network traffic.
“Relevance and
context are the most important elements when analysing cyber threat
intelligence as threats and trends can differ across geographies, sectors and
companies,” said Lee Shih Yen, Senior Vice President, Ensign Labs, Ensign
InfoSecurity. “Only by combining different global and local cyber threat
intelligence sources are we able to derive accurate and deep information about
Singapore-specific threats and help organisations bolster their cybersecurity
posture by providing contextualised, actionable insights.”
Singapore’s Top Two Threat
Vectors in 2019
Waterhole attacks are the most
prevalent threat vector of 2019, contributing to nearly half (47%) of
all detected cyberattacks in Singapore. Waterhole attacks occur when an
attacker compromises a website and replaces its content with malicious payloads.
Unsuspecting victims who then download content from these websites will infect
their machines with malware.
This method enables
threat actors to execute supply chain attacks where they infect servers
containing updates of popular software and replace these updates with malicious
codes to spread malware. This allows threat actors to achieve mass infection,
especially when the vulnerable web server is popular and trusted by end users.
The other top
threat vector in Singapore is phishing (also known as malspam), and almost
two out of five (37%) of the detected cyberattacks in 2019 can be
attributed to it. Phishing is an effective social engineering technique and a
popular tactic for threat actors as it is easy to execute and able to target a
wide pool of victims.
APT32
— Threat Actor Group with Highest Cyberattack Footprint in 2019
Both waterhole attacks and phishing are the favoured techniques of the
threat actor group, APT32. The report uncovered
that the increase in activities associated with APT32, also known as
Oceanlotus, is higher than any other threat actor groups in Singapore in 2019.
APT32, which has
been active since 2014, concentrates its activities in Southeast Asia and has
targeted multiple private sectors and governments across the region.
In 2019, Ensign detected
APT32 associated activities in 23 out of 34 sectors (68%) in Singapore. The
spread of cyberattacks across diverse sectors aligns with APT32’s strategy of running
opportunistic phishing email campaigns throughout the year.
From April
to May 2019, Ensign detected a 500% spike in APT32 activities in
Singapore’s manufacturing sector. From October to December 2019, Ensign found an
800% increase in APT32 activities, which is the result of seasonal
phishing campaigns that this threat actor group was running during the shopping
and festival seasons.
Emotet — A Rising Threat in 2019
The report also found that Emotet
was the most prominent malware in Singapore. Ensign detected Emotet activities
in 27 out of 34 (79%) sectors in 2019, impacting more than 1,200
companies. The widespread attacks across a broad spectrum of sectors
indicate the attacks were likely opportunistic and in the form of spam
campaigns.
In the
first half of 2019, especially from February to April, Ensign detected high
volumes of probing activities on port 445, which is a vulnerable port targeted
by Emotet. It is likely that threat actors were scanning for vulnerable targets
as part of their reconnaissance.
In Q4 of
2019 (1 October to 31 December), Emotet phishing detections spiked by nine
times compared to Q3 of 2019 (1 July to 30 September). This can be
attributed to the launch of phishing email campaigns by various threat actor
groups.
In the same
period, there was an 11 times increase in outgoing Emotet C2 (command and
control) detections compared to Q3 of 2019. The increase in outgoing traffic
with Emotet indicators-of-compromise (IoCs) can be attributed to servers being
infected by phishing spam campaigns.
“Conventional
and reactionary signature-based threat detection is inadequate in today’s cyber
threat landscape as modular, polymorphic malware, such as Emotet, are emerging
faster than ever. Organisations need to have a proactive cybersecurity posture,
and this not only requires access to hyperlocalised, actionable threat
intelligence, but also behaviour-based security capabilities that can detect changes
in adversary tactics and techniques based on the MITRE ATT&CK®
framework,[3]”
added Shih Yen.
[1] For high technology
companies, technological innovations and advanced systems, applications, and devices play a
central role in their core business offerings and services. Some examples
include cloud, data centre, and web hosting service providers.
[2] For info-communications
companies, they specialise in network connectivity and info-communication
technology products and services. Some examples include telecommunications
companies, internet service providers, and network operators.
[3]MITRE ATT&CK® (Adversarial
Tactics, Techniques, and Common Knowledge) framework is a knowledge base
of cyber threat tactics and technique which allows cybersecurity researchers,
cyber threat hunters and red teamers to better understand cyber threats and
assess an organisation’s cyber risks.
