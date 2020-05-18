Waterhole Attacks and Phishing Identified as Singapore’s Top Cyber Threat Vectors in 2019, Contributing to 84% of Cyberattacks: Ensign InfoSecurity Report

The report also uncovered a surge in activities from the threat actor group, APT32, in Singapore and identified the Emotet malware as a rising threat in 2019

SINGAPORE – 18 May 2020 – Ensign InfoSecurity (Ensign),

unveiled the findings of its Singapore

Threat Landscape 2019 report, which identified waterhole attacks, a

strategic website compromise attack, and phishing as the nation’s top threat

vectors in 2019, accounting for 84% of all cyberattacks detected.

The report also revealed that the high technology[1] industry in Singapore is the top target for threat

actors in 2019. Companies in this sector are attractive targets as threat

actors want to exploit their data centre infrastructure to expand their botnet

activities as well as target other organisations whose servers are being hosted

there.

In 2019, the top

five most targeted sectors in Singapore are:

This report was generated using

Ensign’s proprietary tools and data models, including Ensign Singapore-centric Cyber

Threat Intelligence,

Cyber Threat Detection & Analytics engine, and the Ensign IP360

platform which profiles activities and behaviours of anonymous IPs in

enterprise network traffic.

“Relevance and

context are the most important elements when analysing cyber threat

intelligence as threats and trends can differ across geographies, sectors and

companies,” said Lee Shih Yen, Senior Vice President, Ensign Labs, Ensign

InfoSecurity. “Only by combining different global and local cyber threat

intelligence sources are we able to derive accurate and deep information about

Singapore-specific threats and help organisations bolster their cybersecurity

posture by providing contextualised, actionable insights.”

Singapore’s Top Two Threat

Vectors in 2019

Waterhole attacks are the most

prevalent threat vector of 2019, contributing to nearly half (47%) of

all detected cyberattacks in Singapore. Waterhole attacks occur when an

attacker compromises a website and replaces its content with malicious payloads.

Unsuspecting victims who then download content from these websites will infect

their machines with malware.

This method enables

threat actors to execute supply chain attacks where they infect servers

containing updates of popular software and replace these updates with malicious

codes to spread malware. This allows threat actors to achieve mass infection,

especially when the vulnerable web server is popular and trusted by end users.

The other top

threat vector in Singapore is phishing (also known as malspam), and almost

two out of five (37%) of the detected cyberattacks in 2019 can be

attributed to it. Phishing is an effective social engineering technique and a

popular tactic for threat actors as it is easy to execute and able to target a

wide pool of victims.

APT32

— Threat Actor Group with Highest Cyberattack Footprint in 2019

Both waterhole attacks and phishing are the favoured techniques of the

threat actor group, APT32. The report uncovered

that the increase in activities associated with APT32, also known as

Oceanlotus, is higher than any other threat actor groups in Singapore in 2019.

APT32, which has

been active since 2014, concentrates its activities in Southeast Asia and has

targeted multiple private sectors and governments across the region.

In 2019, Ensign detected

APT32 associated activities in 23 out of 34 sectors (68%) in Singapore. The

spread of cyberattacks across diverse sectors aligns with APT32’s strategy of running

opportunistic phishing email campaigns throughout the year.

From April

to May 2019, Ensign detected a 500% spike in APT32 activities in

Singapore’s manufacturing sector. From October to December 2019, Ensign found an

800% increase in APT32 activities, which is the result of seasonal

phishing campaigns that this threat actor group was running during the shopping

and festival seasons.

Emotet — A Rising Threat in 2019

The report also found that Emotet

was the most prominent malware in Singapore. Ensign detected Emotet activities

in 27 out of 34 (79%) sectors in 2019, impacting more than 1,200

companies. The widespread attacks across a broad spectrum of sectors

indicate the attacks were likely opportunistic and in the form of spam

campaigns.

In the

first half of 2019, especially from February to April, Ensign detected high

volumes of probing activities on port 445, which is a vulnerable port targeted

by Emotet. It is likely that threat actors were scanning for vulnerable targets

as part of their reconnaissance.

In Q4 of

2019 (1 October to 31 December), Emotet phishing detections spiked by nine

times compared to Q3 of 2019 (1 July to 30 September). This can be

attributed to the launch of phishing email campaigns by various threat actor

groups.

In the same

period, there was an 11 times increase in outgoing Emotet C2 (command and

control) detections compared to Q3 of 2019. The increase in outgoing traffic

with Emotet indicators-of-compromise (IoCs) can be attributed to servers being

infected by phishing spam campaigns.

“Conventional

and reactionary signature-based threat detection is inadequate in today’s cyber

threat landscape as modular, polymorphic malware, such as Emotet, are emerging

faster than ever. Organisations need to have a proactive cybersecurity posture,

and this not only requires access to hyperlocalised, actionable threat

intelligence, but also behaviour-based security capabilities that can detect changes

in adversary tactics and techniques based on the MITRE ATT&CK®

framework,[3]”

added Shih Yen.



[1] For high technology

companies, technological innovations and advanced systems, applications, and devices play a

central role in their core business offerings and services. Some examples

include cloud, data centre, and web hosting service providers. [2] For info-communications

companies, they specialise in network connectivity and info-communication

technology products and services. Some examples include telecommunications

companies, internet service providers, and network operators. [3]MITRE ATT&CK® (Adversarial

Tactics, Techniques, and Common Knowledge) framework is a knowledge base

of cyber threat tactics and technique which allows cybersecurity researchers,

cyber threat hunters and red teamers to better understand cyber threats and

assess an organisation’s cyber risks.

