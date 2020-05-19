Automated Inaugurated its First Unified Operation Center in the Asia Pacific Region

Assisting Global Customers with Digital Transformation In the Form of an “As-a-Service” New Business Model

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 18 May 2020 – Automated Systems Holdings Limited (“ASL” or “the Group”) (HKEX stock code: 771), a trustworthy and professional global Information Technology (“IT”) partner, announces the inauguration of an Unified Operation Center (UOC) on 18 May. It is equipped with a new generation integrated managed services platform self-developed by ASL, that not only makes use of DevSecOps, but also implements the Group’s new “as-a-Service” business model, so as to assist global customers with digital transformation.