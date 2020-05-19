Infor Launches Infor Workforce Management Express Program in China to Help Companies Tackle Business Continuity Challenge and Aid Recovery

Pre-configured, easy-to-use intelligent-scheduling tool aims to help enterprises better manage workforce resources and business agility in this pandemic

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach – 19 May 2020 – Infor, a global leader in

business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced the launch of a special promotion program in China to help companies

be operationally agile and ease the ‘back-to-work’ phase as companies gradually

re-open. The specially pre-configured Infor Work Force Management (WFM) solution is a powerful express

tool for workforce management with Intelligent scheduling that makes it easier

for enterprises to re-open their business strategically.

The COVID-19 pandemic has generated

both demand and supply shockwaves that reverberate across the global economy,

given the coordinated lockdown of factory and production sites. The priority

now is to resume business operations in a safe environment for both employees

and customers. Organizations, especially those with

large workforces, are reviewing the options available to better manage and

utilize their employees during this period. Actions that could be taken include

changing working arrangements, adjusting employee roles, etc., and more

importantly, keeping employee initiatives in line with business objectives. The

key to meet this challenge requires a professional

plug-and-play solution that helps ensure appropriately-skilled employees are matched

quickly to variable workload demands in these times –at an optimal cost to the

business.

The Infor WFM express solution can

help organizations provide

efficient and effective staff scheduling procedures and provide ongoing

workforce utilization efficiencies during an evolving pandemic. With Infor WFM, enterprises can build multiple hierarchies

of team structure to meet requirements through its strong rule-setting and data-separation

capabilities. In addition, the Infor WFM

shift workbench is embedded with multiple predefined shifts, providing human

resource function with a simple and unified management tool.

When enabled, not only will Infor WFM allocate and manage company

resources effectively, but also provide a better working experience for employees.

Infor WFM is embedded with Rule Engine, which

allows daily operations to meet labour law

regulations on Full Time/Non-Full Time allowable working hours, ensuring corporate

compliance. It can also push out schedules into mobile devices and enable self-shift

trading, improving the way we work and improving employee engagement.

“As a business cloud software

company that’s committed to the China market in the long run, Infor recognizes

now – more than ever – the need in the industry for smart and agile work tools

to help companies return to work with confidence and efficiently,” said Chong

Lu, Director, Business Consulting, Infor Great China and Korea. “Infor WFM, pre-configured by Infor

development professionals and consultants, provides an intelligent scheduling

tool to empower our customers to resume their businesses. With quick and simple

implementation, this tool is available for immediate use after the order is

placed. We expect these new capabilities to enable shift-based workforces to

run more effective operations during these rapidly-changing times.”

