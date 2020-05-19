Italian Entrepreneur Launches KAMPOS, A 100% Sustainable, Eco-Friendly Luxury Apparel Brand
Products Recycled from Plastic Bottles, Fishing Nets and Organic Fabrics
MILAN, ITALY – Media OutReach – 19
May 2020 – KAMPOS, an Italian startup company, today
announced the launch of a socially-responsible, environmentally friendly line
of products and accessories to celebrate the history and beauty of the
Mediterranean Sea. Founded by entrepreneur Alessandro Vergano, KAMPOS’
corporate vision is to
“offer luxury products with a conscience, now and for generations to come.” All
products are made of recycled plastic bottles, abandoned “ghost” fishing nets,
or other recycled nylon and/or organic fabrics. Every product and accessory
detail have been studied and designed to be sustainable. KAMPOS’ products are
recycled AND are recyclable after use.
“Fashion companies have a
tremendous platform from which to reach consumers in a positive manner, but few
have embraced social issues as part of their business model,” said Vergano,
KAMPOS’ co-founder and chief executive officer. “KAMPOS is different in that
sustainability is at the core of everything we do from the selection from raw
materials to product development to packaging. This means consumers will realize
long-lasting performance of the products in which they invest because of
enhanced durability and will be acting
in a socially responsible manner with each purchase.”
Vergano’s vision for KAMPOS is to raise awareness worldwide of the
impact of plastic pollution and abandoned fishing nets by offering sustainable,
alternative high fashion solutions for consumers who share in the company’s
mission. A percentage of KAMPOS’ revenues will be donated One Ocean Foundation
(https://www.1ocean.org/en/), a non-profit
founded in Porto Cervo, Sardinia. The
joint effort is to accelerate solutions to ocean issues promoting a
sustainable blue economy and enhancing knowledge
through ocean literacy.
KAMPOS’ initial product line, which is all made in Italy, consists of
swimsuits, shirts, t-shirts, perfumes, sunglasses, pareos (wraparounds) and
accessories for men, women, and children. The company’s products are made of:
Econyl, 100% regenerated nylon (filament) or
certified GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) organic and biological cotton;
and Newlife™, a unique, certified system of recycled polyester filament yarns
that are 100% post-consumer bottle sourced, processed
into a polymer through a mechanical — not chemical — process, and spun into yarn. No plastic is used in the
packaging. The product line is now officially online at www.kampos.com and will be available for purchase in May. In June, KAMPOS
plans to open its initial store in Porto Cervo, Sardinia (Italy) at the prestigious
Promenade Du Port.
The name KAMPOS is an
abbreviation of the Greek word HIPPO KAMPOS, which translates into Seahorse. In
Rome and Greek cultures, the Seahorse was sacred to Neptune and Poseidon, the
Sea Gods. It was considered a symbol of power, authority and good fortune with
strong emotions and intuitions. Vergano launched KAMPOS in homage to his
heritage and to celebrate the Mediterranean lifestyle.
KAMPOS’ innovative luxury fashion line includes active
involvement from some of Italy’s more prominent creative and photography talent
including the Carla Pozzi Agency and Art Director Roberto Da Pozzo in Milan.
Additional information about KAMPOS, its products and accessories, are
available on Pinterest, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.