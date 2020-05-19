PTI asks Sindh govt to allow intercity transport

HYDERABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Imran Qureshi has asked Sindh government to allow public intercity transport ply so to carry the people to their homes towns/villages in view of forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Imran Qureshi said a large number of people were waiting to proceed to their homes on Eid holidays. As such he asked the Sindh government to allow transporters to ply. He deplored that other provinces have allowed intercity transport to facilitate people to visit their villages and to celebrate Eid with their families. However, the Sindh government was still holding the same which was causing concern and stress on people and were compelled to travel to their homes at costly fares of taxis, etc.

He warned if transport was not allowed then the situation in the province might get worse than bad.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION