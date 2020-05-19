Shop keepers fined by price control committees

HYDERABAD: On directives of Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fawad Ghaffar Soomro, price control committees of various Talukas of district visited the markets and shops and imposed fines on shops for overcharging the customers that fixed prices.

According to the details, the price control committees visited 117 shops and found 27 defaulters who were fined Rs. 38,000.

Among these fined shops 13 were in Qasimabad Taluka who have been fined Rs.16,000, five in city Hyderabad fined Rs.9,000, Rs. 8,000 on eight shops in Latifabad and Rs.5,000 on a shop.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION