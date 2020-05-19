Sri Lankan cricketers to begin “Group Residential Training” in Colombo from June 1

If the Corona situation does not worsen further in the country, the Sri Lankan cricketers will start their Group residential training from June 1, it is learnt here. The training of group players may be supervised by Head Coach Mickey Arthur and/or training staff at the venue.

According to the sources, Ministry of Sports (MOS) has issued a 12-page guide lines (seen by this reporter) in five different phases for different athletes and the cricketers will be put in Phase 4, titled as “Group Residential Training with the coach and supporting staff at the venue”.

Two venues in Colombo are shortlisted for the purpose and they will train either at Colombo Cricket Club (CCC) or SSC ground. Players will be residing in a hotel and will not be allowed to go home during the entire duration.

During the period of training, the transport provider will also be considered as a team member and will not be allowed to travel home but to reside at the same accommodation.

Ministry of Sports has recommended a minimum of 10 and a maximum of 15 number of players (and supporting staff together) in this Phase 4 category.

Payers will be asked to avoid shaking hands.

The medical team likely to be led by Dr. (Ms). Daminda Attanayake will proactively and regularly check players’ health status (including taking their temperature and monitoring for any symptoms). Doctors are especially asked to conduct PCR testing before commencing training and repeat this testing after 6 days during their training.

Graham Ford prediction

Former Sri Lanka coach Graham Ford believes that Mickey Arthur will have a successful stint with the present lot of cricketers in Sri Lanka.

Speaking on a special online chat show arranged by the former cricketer and manager Charith Senanayake on Sunday night, Ford, now a coach with the Irish team, said, “The youngsters who were growing up under my tenure in Sri Lanka have now reached their peak and ready to deliver. It will be a good time for Sri Lanka under new coach Mickey Arthur”.

“Mickey (Arthur) has nothing to worry. I feel the game will progress under new rules after the post Covid 19”.

Ford considers himself to be fortunate having worked with late Bob Woolmer.

“Woolmer was a visionary coach and the architect of the modern ear pieces players used to wear on field to communicate”.

Ford was also linked to India coach when his name was recommended by Rahul Dravid.

“It is every cricket coaches dream to coach India, the biggest cricket playing nation one day. I couldn’t take up the offer due to my family commitments”, he added from Ireland, where his family is also based at.

Ford didn’t forget to name Kaushal Silva as one of the guttiest players he has seen and that he is a fighter.

Also Ford rated former Sri Lanka fielding coach Nuwan Senevirathne, now assisting Team India as one of the best in the business. “His ability to use the sidearm with left hand the best in the world and India is lucky to have him and he will have him in any team any day”.

On a chat show, the participants also discussed the credentials of Steve Mount, who successfully worked as a physio. “He was a team man who always fought with Kausal Silva for fun”.

Ford stressed about sub continents expectations, and the need to be a bit more flexible, go easy on emotions and focus more on long term gains.

