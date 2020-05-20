Behave or pay for it: Pakistan warns India

LAHORE: Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday has warned India if it conducted any misadventure in shape of false flag operation in Indian-occupied Kashmir will be given an appropriate response, urging to observe official codes of conduct.

During a press conference in Multan, the Foreign Minister said Pakistan have deep information about India’s bad intentions in IOJ&K.

He said that failing to observe official codes and negligence in IOJ&K causing damage to India will get a disciplinary response from Pakistan.

The Foreign Minister also said India is planning to conduct a false flag operation in IOJ&K for which it is finding an excuse to accomplish its nefarious designs. In case, it repeats mistake like Feb 2019, it should wait for befitting response from us.

He said India can do anything in held Kashmir to divert world’s attention from its deteriorating economy.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said it was hoped that the Indian government would change its behaviour towards the IOJ&K after the coronavirus outbreak and the Kashmiris would be given access to hospitals and medicines, but unfortunately, it did not extend any relief to them.

