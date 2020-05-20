Confirmed coronavirus cases exceed 5 million worldwide!

The deadly coronavirus outbreak that occurred in Wuhan, China, has been infected by more than 5 million people worldwide including more than 45 thousands in Pakistan so far.

The coronavirus epidemic has been transmitted to more than 5 million people since its inception. Again, the total number of casualties worldwide was recorded as 325 thousand people across the globe which includes 985 deaths only in Pakistan. The countries where coronavirus is on its peak are: the USA, Russia and Brazil.

While 1 million 570 thousand coronavirus cases were observed in the United States of America, more than 93 thousand people died. In the second row, Russia, the number of positive cases exceeded 300 thousand in just 45 days.

271 THOUSAND TEST POSITIVE

One of the countries that are the epicenter of the coronavirus is Brazil. In the country where Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro participated in quarantine demonstrations, 271 thousand coronavirus tests were positive, and the number of dead was 18 thousand. In South America, 1179 people have died in the last 24 hours.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION