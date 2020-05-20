FINCA Pakistan donates to Institute of Public Health Pakistan!

LAHORE: Continuing with the spirit of helping the nation to combat COVID-19 pandemic, FINCA Microfinance Bank (Pakistan) made a donation to The Institute of Public Health, Punjab (IPH) for arranging diagnostic COVID 19 kits.

The donation was presented by Mubashar Bashir, CFO, FINCA Pakistan, to Chairman Board of Management, Institute of Public Health, Lt. Gen. (Rtd.) Khalid Maqbool, in a ceremony held at IPH’s Lahore office this morning. The kits will be used by IPH in its drive to conduct mass diagnostic testings.

“FINCA Pakistan is always ready to play its role to support the country’s social welfare infrastructure, especially in the areas of education and health. As a socially responsible organization, we remain determined to in helping the country navigate through these difficult times” said Farid Ahmed Khan, Acting CEO, FINCA Pakistan.

