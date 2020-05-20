Jaqueline Alarcao dental evolution video collects millions of views, but something is wrong

The young woman, Jaqueline Alarcao, shared a video of her dental evolution on TikTok and very quickly, the video garnered millions of views. But some internet users have noticed that there is something strange.

Since the launch of TikTok, it’s the race for views and likes. The video-sharing social networking service users compete in imagination to become stars or become famous and some do not hesitate to go far in the hoax.

Jaqueline Alarcao got more than 16 million views on one of her TikTok videos, in which she showed the evolution of her smile with the caption “Before and after marrying a dental surgeon”. And at first glance, the transformation is surprising. Many TikTok users congratulated the young woman for this impressive “glow-up”, rejoicing that her smile could have been improved.

But some Internet users, more perceptive, have noticed that her “front” teeth had a strange appearance (color difference of teeths). And for good reason, this transformation never took place. The young woman simply wanted to make a joke to her community using a particularly unsightly false denture.

“I got you guys,” said Jaqueline Alarcao in another video. Since her buzz, the young woman has posted a series of extracts in which she enjoys wearing her fake teeth.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION