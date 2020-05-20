Modex partners with UiPath to offer log immutability for RPA robots

LONDON,

UNITED KINGDOM – EQS

Newswire – May 19, 2020 – Modex has partnered with

UiPath, the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software

company, to enhance the traceability of operations involving software robots

and improve governance by enabling immutability for activity logs.

Through this

global technological collaboration, Modex Blockchain Database (BCDB) has been

integrated with UiPath Orchestrator through a series of connectors to enhance

the traceability and the auditability of the data manipulated by software

robots through the immutability provided by the Blockchain Database solution.

Modex BCDB improves the security of the data collected and manipulated by

software robots. Once data passes through the Modex BCDB solution, UiPath

Orchestrator beneficiaries can rest assured that their information can never be

tampered with.

Besides

immutability, the integration of Modex BCDB with the UiPath

Orchestrator will streamline log access security by introducing

permission-based policies and advanced encryption. Using blockchain technology,

Modex Blockchain Database provides the right alternative for data security and

data protection against ransomware effects, as well as the right argument for

data integrity against any possible litigation. Designed as an UiPath

Orchestrator plug and play logs module, Modex BCDB is a custom, efficient, and

easy to adopt alternative for immutable and secure RPA activity tracking that

seamlessly aligns with the needs of companies that implement the UiPath

Orchestrator to set a foundation for customer success.

UiPath is

leading the ‘automation first’ era – championing a robot for every person and

enabling robots to learn new skills through artificial intelligence (AI) and

machine learning (ML). Through free and open training, UiPath brings digital

era skills to millions of people around the world, improving business

productivity and efficiency, employee engagement, and customer experience. The

company’s hyperautomation platform combines the #1 Robotic Process Automation

(RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities, including process mining and

analytics.

“We are happy to welcome the addition of Modex as a UiPath Advanced

Technology Alliance Partner, which supports the integration of UiPath

Orchestrator with Modex’s blockchain capabilities,” said Bogdan Nedelcov,

Head of Product Alliances. “We expect that the integration will benefit

our joint customers across many sectors, such as banking, healthcare, supply chain,

and beyond. With this innovative integration, they can reap the benefits that

arise from ensuring the immutability of activity logs for their software

robots”.

As a

middleware software that is agnostic from a database engine and blockchain

perspective, Modex BCDB inserts itself as an additional layer over the database

in which companies store logs. This way clients that implement UiPath

Orchestrator can quickly configure the Modex BCDB solution to tap into the

benefits of blockchain-enabled immutability, creating a tamper-resistant

ecosystem for their logs that offers on-demand data encryption at the field

level, permanent storage on the blockchain for sensitive data as well as data

reconstruction functions.

In an RPA

context, log immutability significantly reduces overhead, streamlines

operations, and unlocks new value by enabling log integrity, streamlined

auditing, traceability and record history, and encryption.



“I am delighted that Modex and UiPath have joined forces through this

partnership which brings the full suite of blockchain advantages into the RPA

universe! As a company driven by innovation and with an experienced team of

developers, Modex is proud to collaborate with the global leader in the RPA

space. I strongly believe that this partnership will forge new opportunities

for companies using UiPath’s and Modex’s innovative tech solutions”,

stated Alin Iftemi, Head & Co-founder Modex.

About Modex

Modex, the

blockchain database company, innovates thanks to its incredible team of experts

and offers services for the entire blockchain technology ecosystem. Modex’s

mission is to spread and facilitate the adoption of blockchain into society and

to solve real-world problems using this revolutionary technology.

Modex BCDB is

a middleware that fuses a blockchain with a database to create a structure that

is easy to use and understand by developers with no prior knowledge in

blockchain development. As a result, any developer who knows how to work with a

database system can operate with our solution, without needing to change their

programming style or learn blockchain. For enterprises, Modex BCDB translates

into enhanced data security, secure data sharing, streamlining of operations,

and protection against cyberattacks.