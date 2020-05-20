Modex partners with UiPath to offer log immutability for RPA robots
LONDON,
UNITED KINGDOM – EQS
Newswire – May 19, 2020 – Modex has partnered with
UiPath, the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software
company, to enhance the traceability of operations involving software robots
and improve governance by enabling immutability for activity logs.
Through this
global technological collaboration, Modex Blockchain Database (BCDB) has been
integrated with UiPath Orchestrator through a series of connectors to enhance
the traceability and the auditability of the data manipulated by software
robots through the immutability provided by the Blockchain Database solution.
Modex BCDB improves the security of the data collected and manipulated by
software robots. Once data passes through the Modex BCDB solution, UiPath
Orchestrator beneficiaries can rest assured that their information can never be
tampered with.
Besides
immutability, the integration of Modex BCDB with the UiPath
Orchestrator will streamline log access security by introducing
permission-based policies and advanced encryption. Using blockchain technology,
Modex Blockchain Database provides the right alternative for data security and
data protection against ransomware effects, as well as the right argument for
data integrity against any possible litigation. Designed as an UiPath
Orchestrator plug and play logs module, Modex BCDB is a custom, efficient, and
easy to adopt alternative for immutable and secure RPA activity tracking that
seamlessly aligns with the needs of companies that implement the UiPath
Orchestrator to set a foundation for customer success.
UiPath is
leading the ‘automation first’ era – championing a robot for every person and
enabling robots to learn new skills through artificial intelligence (AI) and
machine learning (ML). Through free and open training, UiPath brings digital
era skills to millions of people around the world, improving business
productivity and efficiency, employee engagement, and customer experience. The
company’s hyperautomation platform combines the #1 Robotic Process Automation
(RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities, including process mining and
analytics.
“We are happy to welcome the addition of Modex as a UiPath Advanced
Technology Alliance Partner, which supports the integration of UiPath
Orchestrator with Modex’s blockchain capabilities,” said Bogdan Nedelcov,
Head of Product Alliances. “We expect that the integration will benefit
our joint customers across many sectors, such as banking, healthcare, supply chain,
and beyond. With this innovative integration, they can reap the benefits that
arise from ensuring the immutability of activity logs for their software
robots”.
As a
middleware software that is agnostic from a database engine and blockchain
perspective, Modex BCDB inserts itself as an additional layer over the database
in which companies store logs. This way clients that implement UiPath
Orchestrator can quickly configure the Modex BCDB solution to tap into the
benefits of blockchain-enabled immutability, creating a tamper-resistant
ecosystem for their logs that offers on-demand data encryption at the field
level, permanent storage on the blockchain for sensitive data as well as data
reconstruction functions.
In an RPA
context, log immutability significantly reduces overhead, streamlines
operations, and unlocks new value by enabling log integrity, streamlined
auditing, traceability and record history, and encryption.
“I am delighted that Modex and UiPath have joined forces through this
partnership which brings the full suite of blockchain advantages into the RPA
universe! As a company driven by innovation and with an experienced team of
developers, Modex is proud to collaborate with the global leader in the RPA
space. I strongly believe that this partnership will forge new opportunities
for companies using UiPath’s and Modex’s innovative tech solutions”,
stated Alin Iftemi, Head & Co-founder Modex.
About Modex
Modex, the
blockchain database company, innovates thanks to its incredible team of experts
and offers services for the entire blockchain technology ecosystem. Modex’s
mission is to spread and facilitate the adoption of blockchain into society and
to solve real-world problems using this revolutionary technology.
Modex BCDB is
a middleware that fuses a blockchain with a database to create a structure that
is easy to use and understand by developers with no prior knowledge in
blockchain development. As a result, any developer who knows how to work with a
database system can operate with our solution, without needing to change their
programming style or learn blockchain. For enterprises, Modex BCDB translates
into enhanced data security, secure data sharing, streamlining of operations,
and protection against cyberattacks.