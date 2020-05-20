myDHLi: DHL Global Forwarding launches innovative one-stop customer portal for digital logistics

Unique follow + share functions provide seamless

shipment visibility and control in one platform

Australia and Africa

Group’s Strategy 2025: “Delivering Excellence in a Digital World”

BONN, GERMANY – Media OutReach – May 19,

2020

– DHL Global Forwarding, Deutsche Post DHL Group’s air and ocean freight

specialist, has launched myDHLi, the only

fully integrated online platform for freight forwarding customers. myDHLi’s

highly intuitive user interface makes it easy to use and ensures that customers

have all relevant information at hand. Reflecting already well established

social media functions like follow and share, relevant information can be

easily accessed across organizations and trading partners. Completely

transparent management of freight rates, offers, transport modes, carbon

emissions, and all other relevant shipment data is readily available with just

a few clicks and can be displayed in detailed analyses and reports. One of the

most unique aspects is the benefit of full visibility and control over all

shipping and transport modes, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“Despite accelerating digitalization and

super-fast connectivity customers have a need for reduced complexity. And that

is exactly what our tool does,” says Tim Scharwath, CEO DHL Global Forwarding,

Freight. “We have created a one-stop customer portal that is tailored to the

needs of our customers. By combining services like online quotation and booking

with shipment tracking, document accessibility, and data analyses we are

creating not only 360-degrees visibility, but also have laid the foundation for

customers to manage their logistics — anytime and anywhere. We strongly believe

that digitalization bears the potential to ease and improve the daily business

of shippers and freight forwarders simultaneously. This is even truer during

unpredictable and challenging times such as those we are currently facing with

COVID-19, and which might now act as an accelerator for digitizing the

industry. That is what digitalization means to us and why we made it a

cornerstone of our strategy 2025.”

The platform merges existing online services

like myDHLi Quote + Book and myDHLi Analytics with new services and features,

and incorporates them into one innovative platform. Services like a very

efficient search capability enhance the user experience. On top, developed completely

in-house, the new tracking service uses end-to-end information to make

shipments across air and ocean visible nearly in real-time. This gives users

complete control — from pick-up to final delivery. The service also offers raw

data Excel extracts. Another new feature is myDHLi Documents, which offers

quick and easy access to downloadable shipment documents. All documents — quotes,

commercial invoice, packing list, house bill, invoice, proof of delivery, etc.

— are stored in one place. The designers adapted a mobile-first approach for

seamless use on all devices. Built-in popular social media features like follow

and share functions simplify communication along the supply chain by enabling

customers to exchange information with colleagues, customers and suppliers. Furthermore,

data can be easily analyzed and exported or directly integrated to own systems,

based on a suite of APIs.

myDHLi features a modular build-up. Users

can individualize their portal by selecting the specific services they want.

Thanks to the single sign-on registration process, all services are available

from the beginning. No additional registration or sign-in processes are needed.

myDHLi is free of charge for all DHL Global Forwarding customers.

The launch begins with a pilot phase including

selected customers from five continents (North America, Europe, Asia,

Australia, Africa). myDHLi is being rolled out in waves to ensure a smooth region-by-region

transition. Interested customers can register for onboarding to myDHLi. Regular

updates based on customer feedback will be shared. The previous customer portal,

DHLi, will be available until the myDHLi roll-out is complete.

DHL Global Forwarding, Freight is

continuously working on new services to offer its customers a state-of-the-art

experience — all in line with Deutsche Post DHL Group’s Strategy 2025 goal of “Delivering

Excellence in a Digital World.”

Further information available at https://www.myDHLi.com .

