Pregnancy acne: Five steps for effective solutions

Under the influence of hormones, the skin produces more sebum during pregnancy. This gives some women a beautiful shine of the skin (“glow of pregnancy”). Others may have pimples (acne) because sebum builds up under the skin, causing inflammation. What can we do?

Women with a history of acne (especially during adolescence) are more susceptible to this phenomenon. Acne can occur in early pregnancy and be very widespread, both on the face and on the shoulders, back and chest. Acne clears up during pregnancy and it usually goes away after childbirth, but it can take several weeks or even months.

Effective Solutions

Treatment options are limited during pregnancy. It is best to consult your doctor and totally advised against using acne medication on your own.

Morning and evening, cleanse your skin with water and a soap-free product.

Use only mild skincare products, as the skin is much more sensitive during pregnancy. If you want to use makeup to cover the pimples, use a non-greasy product.

For the same reason, peeling is not recommended.

Avoid scratching the pimples, as this could cause small scars.

Most anti-acne agents cannot be used during pregnancy, due to the risk of serious effects on the fetus.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION