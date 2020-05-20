Team Hollo from Hong Kong wins 2020 Imagine Cup World Championship

The winning team will receive USD100,000, a mentoring session with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and USD50,000 in Azure grants

SINGAPORE

– Media OutReach – 20 May 2020 – Microsoft today announced

Team Hollo from Hong Kong as the World Champion for the 2020 Imagine Cup who

won the grand prize for their mental health companion web app leveraging Azure

analytics and AI services to advance youth therapy practices. This is the first

time in the 18-year history of the competition that a team from Hong Kong has

won the top prize. Runner-up teams include Team Syrinx from Japan and Team

Tremor Vision from the United States. Team Syrinx created a neck wearable EL

(Electrolarynx) that restores the ability to speak for people who have lost

their voices and Team Tremor Vision developed a web-based tool that enables

physicians to detect early-onset Parkinson’s and quantitatively track patient

progress.

Held at the Microsoft Build digital event, Team Hollo won USD100,000, a mentoring

session with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and USD50,000 in Azure grants. Hollo is a

digital mental health companion and therapist, used to enhance practices by

nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and therapists through an AI chatbot. It

leverages Big Data and AI to introduce youth to therapy and counseling

practices through online gamified journaling and mindfulness activities. Data

from the AI chatbots and journaling can then be collected to generate

actionable findings. This scalable model aims to cut the heavy cost of mental

health care for youth to make support more accessible and supplements existing

self-help techniques and therapy practices.

“Mental

health is a really significant problem faced by society around the world,

affecting so many especially in 2020. We’re so excited to win the Imagine Cup

World Championship because it will allow us to continue working on this

innovative mental health platform and technology. Our journey has definitely

reaffirmed our belief that going forward, this is something viable and has the

potential to save lives,” said Team Hollo.

The

18th annual Imagine Cup competition saw thousands of students across

the world submitting innovations to impact their communities, both locally and

globally. This year’s innovative and inclusive solutions submitted by teams tackle

some of the world’s biggest challenges in healthcare, agriculture, media, and

more.

“We’re

always so impressed and humbled to see the projects these young developers have

created, this year is no different! Their innovations aim to address issues in

their communities and are focused on bringing the world together. With the

competition moving into a virtual format for the very first time, it was inspiring

to see how the teams came together to pitch their projects to the judges at

Microsoft Build’s inaugural digital event,” said Jennifer Ritzinger, General Manager,

Audience Evangelism, Microsoft.

Six finalist teams from Asia, EMEA and

the Americas were selected to move forward to the World Championship, after

advancing through hackathons, and online semifinals by presenting their

innovations via Teams at virtual regional event in their respective regions.

The

top three teams — Team Hollo, Team Syrinx and Team Tremor Vision – gave an

in-depth presentation of their solutions, which were assessed for their

diversity, originality, and innovative design.

This

year’s online judging panel consisted of Microsoft executives and innovation

experts with technology, diversity, and social change-centered experiences:

Dwana Franklin-Davis, CEO of Reboot Representation , a tech innovator,

and leader who has worked to empower underrepresented groups in technology

, a tech innovator, and leader who has worked to empower underrepresented groups in technology The CyberCode Twins, America and Penelope Lopez , young innovators who

have participated in tech competitions across the world and hope to introduce

other students to opportunities in the field

, young innovators who have participated in tech competitions across the world and hope to introduce other students to opportunities in the field Brad Smith, President, Microsoft Corp, who leads work on a

wide range of issues involving the intersection of technology and society,

including ethics and AI, human rights, and environmental sustainability.

Watch the show to experience the moment when Team Hollo is crowned

champion! Registration for the 2021 competition is also now open for students

and young developers to sign up today! For more information on the competition and

the participating teams, please visit the Microsoft blog.

About Imagine Cup

Held annually since 2003, the Microsoft Imagine Cup is

the world’s premier student technology competition, affectionately known by

participants as the “Olympics of student technology competitions”. This year’s

Imagine Cup encouraged participants to “Dream it. Build it. Live it” in order

to create applications that shape how individuals live, work and play and

through their creativity, passion and knowledge of technology. For more

information about Imagine Cup, please visit https://www.imaginecup.com/.





About Microsoft

Microsoft

(Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an

intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every

person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.