Agora: International Photographers Reveal What COVID-19 Lockdown Looks Like Around the World in #StayHome Global Photo Contest

The #StayHome photo contest was launched by free-to-use mobile app Agora as a way to inspire photographers to keep being creative from home and document the unprecedented situation in their countries.

As a result, 15,697 photos have been participating from all corners of the planet.

The 50 finalist photos are now submitted to the vote of Agora’s global community to pick the winning image which will be awarded $1,000 on May 27th.

BARCELONA, SPAIN – EQS Newswire – 21 May 2020 – For the first time in history, the whole world has been united against a common enemy: fighting COVID-19 from home. Over the past months, more than 95 countries have imposed quarantine measures to protect their population from the global pandemic.