Agora: International Photographers Reveal What COVID-19 Lockdown Looks Like Around the World in #StayHome Global Photo Contest
- The #StayHome photo contest was launched by free-to-use mobile app Agora as a way to inspire photographers to keep being creative from home and document the unprecedented situation in their countries.
- As a result, 15,697 photos have been participating from all corners of the planet.
- The 50 finalist photos are now submitted to the vote of Agora’s global community to pick the winning image which will be awarded $1,000 on May 27th.
BARCELONA, SPAIN – EQS Newswire – 21 May 2020 – For the first time in history, the whole world has been united against a common enemy: fighting COVID-19 from home. Over the past months, more than 95 countries have imposed quarantine measures to protect their population from the global pandemic.